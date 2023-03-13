NCAA Jrs. title series on

MANILA, Philippines — Letran eyes its first championship in 22 years while La Salle Greenhills shoots for its first crown in five years when they kick off the best-of-three NCAA Season 98 Junior basketball title series today at the San Andres Complex.

The Squires, the No. 1 seeds, took the shorter path in booking the first ticket to the Last Dance after they hurdled the Malayan Red Robins, 83-78, while the Greenies had to go through the wringer before claiming the other slot. – Joey Villar

In a battle of the second seed and the twice-to-beat advantage that goes with it, LSGH fell to San Beda, 83-77, to fall to No. 3.

But the Ren Ren Ritualo-mentored band of La Salle brothers fought back and beat the odds by trampling the once mighty Red Cubs two in a row—92-79 and 89-85—to arrange an intriguing title showdown with the Squires.

And Ritualo knows they’re in for a grind.

“It’s going to be a tough series and whoever wants it more will win this,” said Ritualo, a former PBA star and San Beda and La Salle alumnus seeking to steer his team to the Promised Land in his first season as coach.

Interestingly, LSGH owns the distinction as the only team that has beaten Letran this season—an 87-84 win last Feb. 10 at the Emilio Aguinaldo College Gym.

The Greenies will rely anew on its bulldozing pair of Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate as well as gritty skipper Santi Romero, CJ Mesias, Rod Alian and James Ison while expected to carry the fight for the Squires are Andy Gemao, Jonathan Manalili, George Diamante, Emman Anabo, June Silorio and Jovel Baliling.