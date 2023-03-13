JCP, DLSU-Lipa take bronze

MANILA, Philippines — Justice CM Palma High School (JCP) beat Mayamot National High School and De La Salle-Lipa downed Maryhill College to clinch the boys and girls bronze medals yesterday in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

JCP, out of Quezon City, wore down Antipolo City, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10, while the girls from Batangas survived Lucena City, 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21.

JCP had to dig deep in the two-hour and 27-minute match to wrap up its campaign in the under-18 tournament revived by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara and supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

Califiornia Precision Sports of Antipolo City was up against Gracel Christian College Foundation Taguig City for the girls’ crown while De La Salle Lipa was facing Santa Rosa City for the boys’ title late last night.