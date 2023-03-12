Yulo rules vault for 2nd gold in Baku

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Vault final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo wrapped up a double-gold campaign in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Baku, Azerbaijan, as he ruled the vault final on Sunday.

Yulo, fresh off of a win in the parallel bars final on Saturday, sweetened his haul with the convincing victory on the vault after finishing only third on the apparatus during the Doha leg of the World Cup series.

Carlos Yulo ???????? vaults a masterful Blanik (handspring double front pike). His legs and feet never come apart, his pike position is sublime, his landing extremely well controlled. He controls his Lopez well too, just a step back. 14.933 average gives Yulo the lead! #FIGWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pmKK5X3WSS — FIG (@gymnastics) March 12, 2023

The gymnastics dynamo normed 14.933 on his two vaults to leapfrog the competition and made it stick. The former vault world champion first vaulted a Blanik (handspring double front pike) which garnered him 15.033.

Yulo then followed it up with a Lopez but took a step back on his landing.

Still, it was a solid 14.833 in his second vault to take the top spot.

Great Britain's Harry Hepworth and Hong Kong's Wai Hung Shek took the second and third place, respectively.

Top qualifier Mahdi Olfati of Iran missed the podium and finished fourth with an average of 14.399.

Yulo will hope to take home medals anew in the final leg of the World Cup series this year in Cairo, Egypt by late April.

In Doha, Yulo won gold in floor exercise, a silver in p-bars, and his bronze in vault.

Meanwhile, he had a lone bronze in parallel bars as well in Cottbus.