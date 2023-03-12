Lady Falcons nip Blue Eagles for 3rd straight win, gain share of 2nd place

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons tallied their third straight win in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament as they swept the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

Ace rookie Trisha Tubu scored a whopping 23 points in just three sets to tow the Lady Falcons to 4-1 and clinch a share of second place with defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs.

Tubu, along with Kate Santiago, connived to dominate the Blue Eagles.

In Set 2 though, the Blue Eagles looked poised to tie the match when Vanie Gandler scored on a crosscourt hit to get Ateneo within a point, 23-24.

But Santiago drilled a down the line attack to help Adamson push Ateneo on their backs with a 2-0 lead.

The outside hitter was also the one to clinch the match with a through the block hit as they completed the sweep, 25-19.

Tubu did the heavy lifting for Adamson as she played another big game for the Lady Falcons.

"Nag-eenjoy lang po kasi kami lagi sa game and lagi po ako nireremind ng coaches and teammates ko po na mag-laro lang and marami pa po kaming kayang gawin," said Tubu.

Santiago finished with 11 markers for Adamson as she and Tubu were the two Lady Falcons in twin-digit scoring. Lorence Toring also added eight points.

For Ateneo, only Faith Nisperos breached double-digit scoring with 17 points as the Blue Eagles crashed to their third straight defeat and fell to 1-4.

Ateneo will look for the bounce back win over the UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, March 15, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Adamson, meanwhile, will face a litmus test against the DLSU Lady Spikers on Sunday, March 19.