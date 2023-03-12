^

NU's Belen, Nierva go back to basics in bounce back game vs UE

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 3:37pm
NU's Belen, Nierva go back to basics in bounce back game vs UE
Bella Belen (center) and Jen Nierva (left)
MANILA, Philippines — Bella Belen and Jen Nierva of the NU Lady Bulldogs bagged bounce back games against the UE Lady Warriors in a three-set victory after being benched against the UP Fighting Maroons in their previous game.

Struggling in the opening set that they gave up to the Fighting Maroons, Belen and Nierva rode the bench for the rest of the match as they claimed the victory in four cantos.

As they sought to recover from a so-so game, both UAAP champions returned to their fundamentals to get back into their groove.

"Coming into this game, yung mindset ko lang is to really play my role. Kasi yung game namin sa UP, ang dami kong learnings na ang dami kong iniisip to the point na hindi ako nakafocus kung ano yung nasa harap ko," said Nierva after the UE win.

"So, ayun, I'm happy na nung chinange ko yung mindset ko, naging mas maganda yung outcome na hindi lang sa laro ko but sa team namin," she added.

Belen bared as well that she felt like she wasn't able to play her true game against the Fighting Maroons.

To regain her form, she worked her way back during training — both physically and emotionally.

"Hindi po ako nakapaglaro nung game against UP na parang sinabi ko ah hindi naman ako ito, hindi naman ako ganito. Parang, balik lang ako dun sa goal ng team namin and ano yung goal ko this season and yun po, sabi nga ni Ate Jen na inumpisahan namin sa training, pinulido namin yung galaw namin and yun, nagenjoy lang din po talaga kami," said Belen.

"Kasi parang napansin namin yung mga past games namin, hindi kami masyado nageenjoy. So sabi namin why not ibalik namin kung ano yung dating kami, dating NU na masaya lang na naglalaro sa loob ng court." she continued.

NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan expressed trust in two of his stalwarts that they would be able to bounce back in time for their next game.

He also maintained that the two were able to understand the reasons behind their benching.

"Kilala ko naman sila and alam ko na babawi at babawi sila. Yung that game lang siguro, kung paguusapan natin, kami naman, as a team, naiintidihan nila yun and gagawin din naman nila lahat para manalo kami. So, ano naman, happy naman ako na nakabawi sila na game na to," said Dimaculangan.

Nierva and Belen hope to sustain their form for the Lady Bulldogs as they reach the final stretch of the first round. They play the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, March 18, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

