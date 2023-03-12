NU begins new win streak with quick victory over UE

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs are back to creating a new win streak after picking up their second straight victory at the expense of the UE Lady Warriors, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

Save for a competitive opening set where UE played at pace with the defending champions, NU stamped their class over the listless Lady Warriors for the rest of the match.

Alyssa Solomon, who finished with 15 points, committed a service error to tow the Lady Warriors within one point of NU, 23-24.

But Solomon quickly made up for her miscue with a down the line kill to clinch the opening set.

The close win set the pace for NU as they were able to regain their bearings in the second and third sets. UE fell flat after showing fight in the opening set as the Lady Bulldogs zoomed to insurmountable leads early in the subsequent sets.

Offense was distributed well among the Lady Bulldogs with Lams Lamina leading the playmaking with 17 excellent sets.

Bella Belen, who returned to the starting lineup, chipped in 13 markers to make up for a scoreless outing against UP. Erin Pangilinan, meanwhile, added 10 points.

"You know, slow start kami. Maraming error, di kami gumagalaw ng tama pero yung second and third set naman, medyo nakapagexecute kami ng mas maayos. So naging mas maganda naman yung naging resulta," said NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan of their victory.

UE, who are winless in five outings, leaned on the offense of KC Cepada and Van Bangayan with seven points each.

NU eyes their third straight win when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Saturday, March 18, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

UE, meanwhile, will seek a bounce back win against the same foe on Wednesday, March 15, also in San Juan.