IRONKIDS to spice up IROMAN 70.3 Davao

Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 1:59pm
Four Individual titles will be up for grabs, including the 6-8 years old (100m swim and 1km run), 9-10 (150m swim and 1.5km run), 11-12 (200m and 1.5km run) and the 13-15 (250m and 2km run).

MANILA, Philippines – The future of Philippine triathlon braces for another spirited battle in pursuit of top honors in their side of the swim and run race in a competitive but friendlier setting when the IRONKIDS Philippines 2023 is fired off on March 25 at the Azuela Cove.

The organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. is introducing new distances to encourage more participation while adding an extra year in the premier side to enable the 15-year-old bidders to still join the event as part of their preparations for bigger competitions ahead.

Four Individual titles will be up for grabs, including the 6-8 years old (100m swim and 1km run), 9-10 (150m swim and 1.5km run), 11-12 (200m and 1.5km run) and the 13-15 (250m and 2km run).

Also to be disputed are the mixed team relay trophies in the 6-10 (100m swim and 1km run) and 11-15 (200m swim and 1.5km run) categories.

For details, log on to ironkidsphil.com.

Spicing up the big weekend of fun and bonding in a shared experience is the Girls’ Run on March 24.

The IRONKIDS has ushered in a number of IRONMAN events in pre-pandemic, contributing to the growth of the sport while guaranteeing the steady flow of talents. It marked its return to the mainstream at Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite last October.

The event has also helped develop values like discipline, sportsmanship and respect for others and at the same time preventing gadget addiction among them while encouraging the children to live an active lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Davao powered by Petron roster has hit 1,052 entries two weeks before its staging, which marks the return of the premier endurance race in the king city of the south.

It is also the only race that features professionals in a list of races slated under The IRONMAN/Sunrise Events, Inc. banner this year with the winners in the men’s and women’s sides to pocket $30,000 each.

Leading the 12-man roster are Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo, Tuan Chun Chang of Taiwan and Aussies Matthew Tonge and Nick Carling while Dimity-Lee Duke and fellow Aussie Sarah Crowley and United Arab Emirates’ Lottie Lucas of United Arab Emirates head the cast in the distaff side.

Others vying in the 1.9km-swim, 90km-bike and 21k-run race set to fire off and end at Azuela Cove, are Romania’s Zsombor Deak, Spain’s Robbie Deckhard and Juampe Garcia, Kiwi Jayden Kuijpers, Germany’s Michael Raelert, Serbian Ognjen Stojanovic and Japanese Kaito Tohara.

IRONKIDS

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
Sports
Sports

Sports
Sports

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
