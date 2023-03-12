Bulldogs avoid upset axe against gutsy Red Warriors, extend win streak to 23

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:56 p.m.) — The NU Bulldogs averted disaster over an upset-seeking UE Red Warriors side in a five-set thriller, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-6, in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

NU staged the comeback with a reverse sweep, despite missing the services of star hitter Nico Almendras in the first set due to a red and yellow card officials gave him for unsportsmanlike behaviour in their previous game against UP.

The defending champions, who are now winners of 23 straight games, were challenged in the first two sets even as Almendras returned and their backs were forced against the wall.

But their championship calibre came out as they bounced back with a convincing 25-14 win in Set 3.

Almendras himself said that his brief absence was nothing to worry about for the team and that they just needed to bounce back once the next set came rolling around.

"Pre okay na yun, yung nangyari sakin kalimutan niyo na yun... Ang mahalaga satin makuha natin yung panalo," Almendras said of how he responded to his teammates after serving the one-set expulsion.

In Set 4, NU dug deep to come out with a 5-1 run to flip the script on UE to lead, 20-19, after trailing 18-15 midway through the canto.

Player of the Game Obed Mukaba took care of business in the endgame of Set 4 when he scored back-to-back hits to clinch the set win and force the fifth set, 25-22.

Mukaba finished with 18 points built off of eight attacks, nine blocks and an ace.

Come the fifth set, it was all NU as they buried UE with a nine point lead, 14-15.

Almendras provided the crosscourt kill to seal the win for the 5-0 Bulldogs, 15-6.

The rest of the Bulldogs also made up for the absence of Ken Malinis who is reportedly out due to illness.

MJ Fortuna scored a game-high 25 points with all but one of his points coming on attacks. Almendras then added 17 markers in just four sets.

Lloyd Josafat and Kenneth Culabat paced UE in the valiant effort with 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

NU hopes to keep things going when they face the FEU Tamaraws next Saturday, March 18, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. UE will also seek a bounce back win over the UST Golden Spikers on the same day.