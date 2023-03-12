^

Cargo Movers relish breakthrough PVL semis berth

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 11:29am
Cargo Movers relish breakthrough PVL semis berth
Kim Kianna Dy
MANILA, Philippines — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are riding the high of clinching their first-ever semifinals berth in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after they beat the listless Army Black Mamba in four sets on Saturday.

After missing the next round in the previous two conferences they competed in since transferring to the PVL, F2 moved on to the semifinal round for the first time.

First time head coach Regine Diego savored ending the drought for her team.

"Masaya kami. I’m happy because I’m a part of this. Nakalista na siya para sa F2 history and PVL history, and I’m happy I’m with all of these girls. They’ve been working hard. All of us have been working hard for this," said Diego.

The league's only female head coach, though, expressed that they are still not satisfied after finally breaking through.

Diego is eyeing more for F2, who are known as powerhouses in their previous league.

"Andoon na kami sa isa naming goal. Hopefully, we can achieve more," she said.

F2 stalwarts Kianna Dy and Ivy Lacsina also celebrated finally getting the monkey off of their backs.

"Super happy siyempre na pasok kami sa semis for the first time sa PVL, but we still have a lot to improve on, so yun, we’re just very excited," said Dy.

"Super happy din po kasi pinagtrabahuan po talaga ng team lalo na po maraming adjustment na nangyari throughout ng process namin. Ayun pa rin po, di kami titigil magtrabaho hanggang makuha po namin yung goal," quipped Lacsina.

F2 finishes the preliminary round with a 6-2 slate and now await the results of the final two game days to find out who they are facing in the best-of-three semifinals series.

