^

Sports

Highlands Ladies Cup braces for grand return

Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 10:43am
Highlands Ladies Cup braces for grand return

MANILA, Philippines — The Highlands Ladies Cup, put on hold the last three years due to Taal Volcano eruption and pandemic, gears up for an explosive return when it holds its 15th staging on April 29 at the wind-raked, challenging Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course in Tagaytay.

The organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter has guaranteed the upcoming event, backed by Diamond sponsor W Group, Inc., will surpass its previous editions in terms of participation and prizes with a maximum field expected to take part in the 18-hole tournament featuring players of all genders.

Registration is ongoing with fees pegged at P4,000 for members and P5,000 for non-members, inclusive of green fee, cart sharing, lunch and snacks plus raffle. Tickets are available at the Highlands and Midlands golf courses and Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter.

“We are more than prepared for this year’s tournament after three years,” said tournament chair Dionne Cu. “Golfing friends have been waiting for us to stage our festive tourney.”

The fun-filled but competitive tournament, supported by Platinum sponsor Parola Maritime Agency, Inc. and bronze sponsor Wee Community Developers, Inc., will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It will be played under the System 36 scoring format

The event is used to be held late in the year but the THLC moved it to an earlier date to coincide with the Tagaytay Ladies team’s 18th founding anniversary celebrations.

As in its past editions, part of the proceeds will go to THLC’s favorite charity in Silang, Cavite, the Boys & Girls Town where school age children are preparedfor the real world through an entrepreneurial-based education.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
One of the stalwarts of the decorated MMA gym, Folayang announced on social media Friday that he was no longer part of the...
Sports
fbtw

Warm-up for EASL season

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
EASL was supposed to launch its inaugural season last October but the pandemic got in the way.
Sports
fbtw
Cargo Movers nail semis berth

Cargo Movers nail semis berth

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
After a pair of heartbreaks, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers finally lived up to form and showed they belong with the big guns...
Sports
fbtw

Showtime for PBA’s brightest stars  

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
After a halt of three years, it’s time for the brightest stars of the PBA to shed club colors and band together to treat fans to one entertaining hoops game.
Sports
fbtw
Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated &lsquo;bittersweet&rsquo;, says Chery Tiggo&rsquo;s Pauline Gaston

Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated ‘bittersweet’, says Chery Tiggo’s Pauline Gaston

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for usual starter EJ Laure, Gaston provided quality play for Chery Tiggo, finishing with a triple-double of 12...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Highlands Ladies Cup braces for grand return

Highlands Ladies Cup braces for grand return

55 minutes ago
The organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter has guaranteed the upcoming event, backed by Diamond sponsor W Group, Inc.,...
Sports
fbtw

Thompson topples Tsitsipas

11 hours ago
Unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson grabbed one of the biggest wins of his career on Friday, ousting third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6 (7/0), 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), to reach the third round of the Indian Wells WTA and...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo hits gold in baku

Yulo hits gold in baku

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino dynamo Caloy Yulo  is taking the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series by storm.
Sports
fbtw

Lady Spikers stay unbeaten

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Front-runner La Salle sent Far Eastern U crashing back to earth, scoring a 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 win while maintaining its immaculate slate in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball yesterday at the PhilSports...
Sports
fbtw

Lady Cardinals prevail

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Mapua University bounced back from a flat start to repulse Emilio Aguinaldo College, 14-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23, yesterday and bolster its Final Four aspiration in NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball at the San...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with