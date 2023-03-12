^

KBL: Ildefonso gets better of Belangel as Sonicboom squeaks past KOGAS

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 10:38am
KBL: Ildefonso gets better of Belangel as Sonicboom squeaks past KOGAS
Dave Ildefonso
Facebook / Suwon KT Sonicboom

MANILA, Philippines — Dave Ildefonso emerged victorious over former Ateneo teammate SJ Belangel as his Suwon KT Sonicboom edged the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 86-83, in the 2022-23 KBL season at the Daegu Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Sonicboom used a third quarter surge where they outscored the Pegasus, 24-10, to stymie the KOGAS comeback effort in the fourth salvo to snap a two-game losing streak and improve their record to 20-27.

Ildefonso got the starting nod and finished with 13 points built off of three triples in over 36 minutes of action. He also had two rebounds and four assists.

Belangel, meanwhile, struggled off of the bench for KOGAS with only five points, one rebound, one steal, and one assist in almost 10 minutes of play.

KOGAS fell to 17-31 with the loss.

Elsewhere, Filipino reinforcements could not get the victory for their respective teams as Ethan Alvano and Justin Gutang both couldn't help their squads to victory.

Alvano's Wonju DB Promy fell to the Jeonju JCC Egis, 84-64, at the Jeonju Indoor Gymnasium.

Alvano finished with 13 points, one rebound, and seven assists in the losing effort for the Wonju who fell to 17-29.

Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers, for their part, fell to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 92-83, at Goyang Gymnasium.

Gutang went scoreless in over six minutes of action. He did, however, tally one rebound and one assist in the losing effort.

Changwon, second in the KBL standings, fell to 31-16.

