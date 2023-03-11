Tabuena 3 shots adrift in International Series Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena big third round surge fizzled out with a late stumble as he carded a second straight 70 and dropped farther back to joint 16th in the third round of the International Series Thailand which produced new leaders in Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh and India’s S. Chikkarangappa in Hua Hin Saturday.

Tabuena, who shared the first round lead with American Dodge Kemmer but slipped to joint sixth with a 70 Friday at the Black Mountain course, rebounded from a bogey on No. 5 with three birdies in the next four holes then negated another mishap on No. 10 with birdies on Nos. 11 and 14.

That put him back in the Top 8, only to fall back again with a bogey on the 16th. He parred the last two holes for another two-under card and a 54-hole total of 12-under 204.

But the ICTSI-backed Tabuena stayed within striking distance, just three strokes off the leaders although this time, Rahman and Chikkarangappa moved to the helm with 64 and 66, respectively, for 201 totals, one shot ahead of seven others, including Micah Shin, who shot a 67 to lead the 202 scorers.

Two-day leader Kemmer bombed out with a 74 and tumbled to Tabuena’s group at joint 16th.

Meanwhile, Shin, a former The Country Club Invitational winner, moved into strong contention with a five-under card as he forced a seven-way logjam at third.