^

Sports

Tabuena 3 shots adrift in International Series Thailand

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 6:25pm
Tabuena 3 shots adrift in International Series Thailand
Miguel Tabuena
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena big third round surge fizzled out with a late stumble as he carded a second straight 70 and dropped farther back to joint 16th in the third round of the International Series Thailand which produced new leaders in Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh and India’s S. Chikkarangappa in Hua Hin Saturday.

Tabuena, who shared the first round lead with American Dodge Kemmer but slipped to joint sixth with a 70 Friday at the Black Mountain course, rebounded from a bogey on No. 5 with three birdies in the next four holes then negated another mishap on No. 10 with birdies on Nos. 11 and 14.

That put him back in the Top 8, only to fall back again with a bogey on the 16th. He parred the last two holes for another two-under card and a 54-hole total of 12-under 204.

But the ICTSI-backed Tabuena stayed within striking distance, just three strokes off the leaders although this time, Rahman and Chikkarangappa moved to the helm with 64 and 66, respectively, for 201 totals, one shot ahead of seven others, including Micah Shin, who shot a 67 to lead the 202 scorers.

Two-day leader Kemmer bombed out with a 74 and tumbled to Tabuena’s group at joint 16th.

Meanwhile, Shin, a former The Country Club Invitational winner, moved into strong contention with a five-under card as he forced a seven-way logjam at third.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
One of the stalwarts of the decorated MMA gym, Folayang announced on social media Friday that he was no longer part of the...
Sports
fbtw
Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated &lsquo;bittersweet&rsquo;, says Chery Tiggo&rsquo;s Pauline Gaston

Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated ‘bittersweet’, says Chery Tiggo’s Pauline Gaston

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for usual starter EJ Laure, Gaston provided quality play for Chery Tiggo, finishing with a triple-double of 12...
Sports
fbtw
After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
A day after former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang announced his departure after 16 years with the gym, another...
Sports
fbtw
10-woman Filipinas score breakthrough win over Laos in U20 Asia Cup qualifiers

10-woman Filipinas score breakthrough win over Laos in U20 Asia Cup qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Goalkeeper Kaiya Jota was sent off just 10 minutes into play and forced Alexis Tan to place herself in between the sticks...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cargo Movers foil Lady Troopers to reach first-ever PVL semis

Cargo Movers foil Lady Troopers to reach first-ever PVL semis

1 minute ago
Their stinging second-set loss notwithstanding, the Cargo Movers came out of the match on top, thwarting the game Lady Troopers...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo strikes gold in Baku with parallel bars masterclass

Carlos Yulo strikes gold in Baku with parallel bars masterclass

By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
After missing out on the final in his pet event floor exercise, Yulo more than made up for it with a flawless routine on the...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo steps in for San Beda as NBTC completes 24-team cast for National Finals

Ateneo steps in for San Beda as NBTC completes 24-team cast for National Finals

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The young Blue Eagles, who finished joint fifth in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, step in for San Beda after...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses back in win column at expense of Fighting Maroons

Golden Tigresses back in win column at expense of Fighting Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Sent crashing back to earth after their five-set stunner over defending champions NU last week, the España squad regained...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting all but drops Malixi out of title chase in Singapore

Shaky putting all but drops Malixi out of title chase in Singapore

2 hours ago
Three-putt miscues on Nos. 12 and 16 typified the young Filipina shotmaker’s day-long struggle on the undulating surface...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with