^

Sports

Golden Tigresses back in win column at expense of Fighting Maroons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 4:43pm
Golden Tigresses back in win column at expense of Fighting Maroons
Eya Laure
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:41 p.m.) — The UST Golden Tigresses bounced back from a shocking three-set loss at the hands of Adamson with a sweep victory over the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Sent crashing back to earth after their five-set stunner over defending champions NU last week, the España squad regained their bearings against a struggling UP side.

"Magandang balik doon sa last na talo namin. Hindi naming nakita na ganoon ang lalaruin namin last time. Buti na lang, kahit papano is magkaroon ng additional motivation para sa kanila coming from the upset loss. Bumalik kami." said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes after the win.

Led by Player of the Game Eya Laure who finished with 14 points off of 11 attacks, two blocks, and one ace. She also had six excellent digs.

UST was only truly tested in Set 2 when Alyssa Bertolano scored on an off-the-block hit to get UP within one late, 23-24.

But Pierre Abellana answered right back with an off-the-block hit of her own to stymie UP's comeback try.

Then in the third set, a confident UST recovered from a slow start that saw UP lead, 4-1, before they went on an unanswered 6-0 run to turn the tide on the Fighting Maroons.

Apart from Laure, two other Tigresses also finished in double-digit scoring with Imee Hernandez chipping in 11 markers while the returning Milena Alessandrini added 10.

UST thus improved their record to 3-2 while sending UP to back-to-back losses at 1-4.

Over on the UP side, Jewel Encarnacion and Stephanie Bustrillo finished with 10 points each in the losing effort.

UST hopes to make it a win streak when they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, March 15.

Meanwhile, UP will look for a bounce-back victory, also against the Blue Eagles, on Sunday, March 19.

In the last game of the day, the UST Golden Spikers drubbed the UP Fighting Maroons in men's action, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17.

Josh Ybanez took Player of the Game honors with 13 points.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
One of the stalwarts of the decorated MMA gym, Folayang announced on social media Friday that he was no longer part of the...
Sports
fbtw
Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated &lsquo;bittersweet&rsquo;, says Chery Tiggo&rsquo;s Pauline Gaston

Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated ‘bittersweet’, says Chery Tiggo’s Pauline Gaston

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for usual starter EJ Laure, Gaston provided quality play for Chery Tiggo, finishing with a triple-double of 12...
Sports
fbtw
After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
A day after former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang announced his departure after 16 years with the gym, another...
Sports
fbtw
10-woman Filipinas score breakthrough win over Laos in U20 Asia Cup qualifiers

10-woman Filipinas score breakthrough win over Laos in U20 Asia Cup qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Goalkeeper Kaiya Jota was sent off just 10 minutes into play and forced Alexis Tan to place herself in between the sticks...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cargo Movers foil Lady Troopers to reach first-ever PVL semis

Cargo Movers foil Lady Troopers to reach first-ever PVL semis

1 minute ago
Their stinging second-set loss notwithstanding, the Cargo Movers came out of the match on top, thwarting the game Lady Troopers...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena 3 shots adrift in International Series Thailand

Tabuena 3 shots adrift in International Series Thailand

By Jan Veran | 26 minutes ago
Tabuena, who shared the first round lead with American Dodge Kemmer but slipped to joint sixth with a 70 Friday at the Black...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo strikes gold in Baku with parallel bars masterclass

Carlos Yulo strikes gold in Baku with parallel bars masterclass

By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
After missing out on the final in his pet event floor exercise, Yulo more than made up for it with a flawless routine on the...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo steps in for San Beda as NBTC completes 24-team cast for National Finals

Ateneo steps in for San Beda as NBTC completes 24-team cast for National Finals

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The young Blue Eagles, who finished joint fifth in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, step in for San Beda after...
Sports
fbtw
Shaky putting all but drops Malixi out of title chase in Singapore

Shaky putting all but drops Malixi out of title chase in Singapore

2 hours ago
Three-putt miscues on Nos. 12 and 16 typified the young Filipina shotmaker’s day-long struggle on the undulating surface...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with