Golden Tigresses back in win column at expense of Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:41 p.m.) — The UST Golden Tigresses bounced back from a shocking three-set loss at the hands of Adamson with a sweep victory over the UP Fighting Maroons, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Sent crashing back to earth after their five-set stunner over defending champions NU last week, the España squad regained their bearings against a struggling UP side.

"Magandang balik doon sa last na talo namin. Hindi naming nakita na ganoon ang lalaruin namin last time. Buti na lang, kahit papano is magkaroon ng additional motivation para sa kanila coming from the upset loss. Bumalik kami." said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes after the win.

Led by Player of the Game Eya Laure who finished with 14 points off of 11 attacks, two blocks, and one ace. She also had six excellent digs.

UST was only truly tested in Set 2 when Alyssa Bertolano scored on an off-the-block hit to get UP within one late, 23-24.

But Pierre Abellana answered right back with an off-the-block hit of her own to stymie UP's comeback try.

Then in the third set, a confident UST recovered from a slow start that saw UP lead, 4-1, before they went on an unanswered 6-0 run to turn the tide on the Fighting Maroons.

Apart from Laure, two other Tigresses also finished in double-digit scoring with Imee Hernandez chipping in 11 markers while the returning Milena Alessandrini added 10.

UST thus improved their record to 3-2 while sending UP to back-to-back losses at 1-4.

Over on the UP side, Jewel Encarnacion and Stephanie Bustrillo finished with 10 points each in the losing effort.

UST hopes to make it a win streak when they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, March 15.

Meanwhile, UP will look for a bounce-back victory, also against the Blue Eagles, on Sunday, March 19.

In the last game of the day, the UST Golden Spikers drubbed the UP Fighting Maroons in men's action, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17.

Josh Ybanez took Player of the Game honors with 13 points.