DLSU blanks FEU for 5-0 slate

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 3:13pm
Angel Canino
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers continued their flawless run in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament as they downed the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

After a sluggish start against the UE Lady Warriors in their last win, the Lady Spikers got things going early in the opening set to improve to 5-0. 

La Salle went on an 10-2 run in the first set to create distance over the Lady Tamaraws, 13-6, off of an Angel Canino crosscourt hit.

It was only in the third set that FEU showed any fight against the overpowering Lady Spikers when they were within one point, 21-22, after a Jov Fernandez off the block hit.

But a service error from Fernandez herself stymied any momentum they had.

Thea Gagate then fired off an ace before Chenie Tagaod's hit made contact with the antenna to shut the door on the Lady Tamaraws who are now 2-3.

DLSU interim head coach Noel Orcullo was surprised to see his team dominate after FEU had an inspiring victory over Ateneo in their last outing.

Still, Orcullo reminded his players to continue improving their game.

"Actually, di namin inaasahan na ganito yung magiging resulta ng game na straight sets. Kasi mataas yung kumpyansa nila going into this game dahil nanalo sila sa against Ateneo the last time and five sets pa, pangdagdag [kumpyansa] talaga nila yun. So, di ko inaasahan na magiging ganon kabilis pero marami parin kaming kailangan itama sa team." said Orcullo.

Four different Lady Spikers finished in double-digit scoring with Gagate and Canino chipping in with 13 markers each. Leila Cruz and Jolina dela Cruz also had 10 points apiece.

Additionally, the victory saw Alleiah Malaluan make her season debut for the Lady Spikers after missing out in their first four assignments due to injury.

She finished with one point in the win, playing only in the second set.

Pacing FEU in the losing effort was Tagaod with 10 points.

The Lady Spikers face the Adamson Lady Falcons next on Sunday, March 19, at the FilOil EcoOil Center.

Meanwhile, FEU will gun for a bounceback win against the UE Lady Warriors on Wednesday, March 15. 

In the men's game earlier, the FEU Tamaraws repulsed the DLSU Green Spikers in four sets, 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21.

They improved their record to 4-1 and momentarily gain second place in the standings with their third straight victory.

DLSU, meanwhile, fell to 3-2 and saw their win streak stopped at three games.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
