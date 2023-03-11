Alex Eala, Lithuanian partner Mikulskyte stumble in W60 Trnava semis

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Justina Mikulskyte could not overcome top seeds Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholis in the semifinals of the W60 Trnava as they came crashing down in Slovakia on Friday.

Eala and Mikulskyte could not sustain their momentum after taking a 4-3 lead in the opening set after winning break point in Game 7.

But Barnett and Nicholis broke their serve right back to tie the match at 4-all.

That seemed to shift momentum to the English duo's side as they fired off a love game to hold their serve and seize control, 5-4.

They then capped it off as they broke Eala and Mikulskyte's serve to strike first and take a 1-0 match lead.

Eala and Mikulskyte then came out flat in Set 2 when they were blanked by the top seeds for a 5-0 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Filipina-Lithuanian duo were able to take a game back, punctuated by an ace to trim the lead down to 5-1.

But that only served as consolation as Barnett and Nicholis fought back from a 40-15 deficit to take the match, 6-1.

The semifinal contest lasted for an hour and 20 minutes.

Eala thus finished her first tournament back after a lengthy break in Manila with a Round of 16 and semifinals finish in singles and doubles, respectively.

The 17-year-old is looking to book a spot in the French Open qualifiers of the women's singles tournament for her second appearance in a qualifying tournament of a women's Grand Slam.