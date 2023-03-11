^

Sports

Uy fades with 72, ends up joint 20th in Thai LPGA Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 11:07am
Uy fades with 72, ends up joint 20th in Thai LPGA Classic
Daniella Uy
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy mixed three birdies with the same number of bogeys for a 72 as she wound up tied at 20th in the SAT-NSDF Thai LPGA Classic topped by Wassawan Sangkapong at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok Friday.

Uy was poised to bouncing back from a disastrous second round 77 and a one-over card after six holes in the final round as she fired back-to-back birdies from No. 11. 

But the one-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour champion failed to get up-and-down on the 13th and missed a couple of birdie chances the rest of the way for a 37-35.

Counting her first round 70, the Filipina campaigner finished with a 219 total for a share of 20th with three other locals in the 54-hole tournament which served as the third leg of this year’s Thai LPGA Tour.

Sangkapong, meanwhile, routed the field with a three-day display of awesome shotmaking and putting, closing out with a second 69 in three days for a 208. She beat Wongras Cholcheva, who pooled a 212 after a 70, by four.

PK Pongkraphan, the reigning Order of Merit winner, rallied with a 67 but could only tie for third at 214 with Budsabakorn Sukapan and Kultida Pramphun, who shot 70 and 71, respectively.

The two other Filipinas, Chanelle Avaricio and Marvi Monsalve, failed to make the cut.

