GAB chief vows proper management of all pro sports

Philstar.com
March 10, 2023 | 8:08pm
GAB chief vows proper management of all pro sports
Games and Amusements Board chairman Richard Clarin

MANILA, Philippines – Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Richard Clarin on Thursday clarified that agency is not just a regulating body but is also mandated to serve all stakeholders, particularly professional athletes, based on 3Ps – promote, professionalize and protect.

Clarin stressed that the public can be assured that the state of professional sports will be properly managed, and that the Filipino athlete will be given adequate protection against those who take advantage as he is ready to intensify the agency’s programs and activities.

"The mandate of GAB is to promote professional sports, not just boxing, but all sports. Regardless of if the sports are lucrative or not, it is our job to manage all pro sports such as chess, billiards and e-sports properly and in accordance with the law,” he said.

“Mula sa supervision, dinagdagan natin ng support by creating program na makapagbibigay kaginhawaan para sa lahat lalo na yung mga boxers na walang mga laban o naghihintay na magkaroon ng laban siyempre, kailangan ng mga yan ng continues training to keep them in top shape,” said Clarin during the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports, Inc. (TOPS) “Usapang Sports” forum on Thursday at the PSC Conference Room inside the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

“Yung programa natin basta may lisensya ng GAB makakakuha ng 10% discount sa lahat ng Go Hotels sa bansa, may 15% naman sa mga partner restaurants, habang yung mga gustong gumamit ng gym lalo na yung mga boxers natin na walang mga laban ay patuloy pa ring makapagensayo na hindi na kailangang pang magbayad. Alam naman natin na yung 100 pesos para sa gym eh malaking halaga sa ating mga atleta.”

According to Clarin, the list of establishments participating in the said program is posted on the GAB Facebook page and all those who wish to obtain a copy can also go to the agency's office.

In terms of professionalism, Clarin plans to base the rules and regulations in accordance with the rules of the various professional bodies such as the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation. 

“Gawin nating international ang guidelines. Isasaillim din natin sa Financial literacy program ang ating mga atleta para sa ganoon ay matutunan nilang maisaayos ang paghawak sap era. Marami kasi sa kanila lalo na yung mga boxers, pag nakatiyempo ng maganda at kumita ng malaki, naku one-day millionaire. Yung iba na nais magpunta sa ibang sports kailangan mabigyan natin ng sapat na training program,” stressed Clarin in the weekly sports forum sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission and Behrouz Persian Cuisine.

Clarin then warned unscrupulous promoters, matchmakers, managers or groups who try to cheat and abuse the athletes that they will face sanction and might be blacklisted by GAB.

"GAB has the power to revoke licenses and actually blacklist those of who will continue to violate the law. So I call on everyone, report to the GAB if you were cheated and promised to punish the abusers. Samantalahin ninyo ang pagkakataon na abogado ang inyong chairman," said Clarin, a corporate lawyer and litigator on labor disputes.

“Para mas madaling maunawaan ipapatagalog na rin natin yung mga kontrata nang sa ganoon walang agam-agam ang ating mga boxers," he said.

