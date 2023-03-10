Carl Tamayo 'very happy' to see ex-rival Kai Sotto flourish in B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Ryukyu Golden Kings Carl Tamayo may have missed out on an early showdown with good pal Kai Sotto in the Japan B. League after the former was benched in the Golden Kings' win over the Hiroshima Dragonflies last Wednesday.

But it wasn't lost on Tamayo how Sotto has been able to show his wares in his first-ever game in the Land of the Rising Sun.

After seeing Sotto in the Australian National Basketball League, Tamayo noted improvements in the big man's game, which has made him delighted for his former high school foe.

"I'm very happy with Kai. I know he's a very talented player. I know his capability. I'm very proud of him," said Tamayo after the game.

"I know he really worked hard to be able to play like that now... Hopefully, he'll do well for the rest of the season," he added.

Despite not being able to meet on the court, Sotto and Tamayo were able to rub shoulders before and after the game. Sotto, who is already in his third year of playing professional hoops, checked in on the former UP standout.

"I was just checking on him. How he was doing. It’s his first time from the professional. It’s his first time probably away from the Philippines living by himself," said Sotto.

"I’ve been through that and I know how it feels. I was just checking on him. It’s good to see Carl. we played against each other since high school so it’s good to see him," he added.

As for missing the chance to face him again on the court, Sotto said that it was understandable that Tamayo wasn't given minutes right off the bat.

But as Sotto is a first-hand witness of what Tamayo can do, he believes it's only a matter of time before he gets to strut his stuff.

"It’s understandable, it’s his first year and his first game and he came in towards the middle of the season. I know how good Carl is. It’s the first game of the season for him, the next games you just gotta watch out for Carl because he’s a really good player," he said.

Both Tamayo and Sotto see action again next Wednesday. The Golden Kings face off against Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins while Hiroshima clashes with Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz.