Artistic Gymnastics World Cup: Yulo makes it up in rings, parallel bars

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Vault final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo fumbled in his pet floor exercise but came through big in rings and parallel bars in the qualification round of the Baku, Azerbaijan edition of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series Thursday.

The 22-year-old diminutive but big-hearted spectacle from Leveriza in Manila couldn’t muster the same prowess and elegance he showed in copping the gold in the Doha, Qatar leg of the event and wound up 21st with a 13.100 score and out of the medal race.

He made up for it with strong performances in the parallel bars where he finished second with a 15.333 behind American Curran Philipps, who registered a 15.500, and rings where he ended up fifth with a 14.166 in the round ruled by Azeri Nikita Simonov (14.733).

The quintuple Southeast Asian Games gold medalist will try to surpass, if not match, the bronze he snared in Cottbus, Germany more than a week ago and the silver he pocketed in parallel bars a few days after.

While it may be a long shot, Yulo will try to lord it over the rings, an event where he hasn’t produced a podium finish outside the gold he copped in the Hanoi SEA Games a year ago.

The finals of both apparatuses are scheduled Saturday night.

Yulo was also fighting for spots to the finals as he was competing in the vault and horizontal bar at press time.

In all, Yulo has raked in one gold, one silver and two bronzes in the World Cup Series that he is using as part of his training for next year’s Paris Olympics, where he hopes to deliver the country’s historic gold in the sport.