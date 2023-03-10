^

Uy's charge fizzles out, tumbles to 19th with 77 in Thai LPGA Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 10, 2023 | 1:59pm
MANILA, Philippines – Daniella Uy squandered a fiery backside start and a clear stab at the lead as she wavered with a wave of bogeys to end up with a 77, tumbling from a share of fourth to joint 19th after two rounds of the SAT-NSDF Thai LPGA Classic at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok late Thursday.

She fumbled coming off an impressive 70 Wednesday that put her just one shot behind S. Nanon and two others, bogeying the 10th where she teed off. But she picked herself up just as quickly, stringing three straight birdies to go four-under and sparking hopes for another assault.

That never came as things got awry for the one-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour winner after back-to-back pars, closing her backside stint with three straight bogeys.

She failed to recover and dropped four more strokes in a birdie-less frontside finish, her five-over card and a 36-hole aggregate of 147 with eight others, now eight strokes behind S. Wassawan and S. Sapamas heading to the final 18 holes of the THB1.2 championship, the third leg of this year’s Thailand LPGA Tour.

Wassawan shot a 70 while Supamas rallied with a 69 to match 139s as the duo posted a three-stroke lead over K. Saranporn, W. Cholcheva and P. Preenaphan, who shot 68, 71 and 73, respectively, for 142s.

Chanelle Avaricio and Marvi Monsalve, meanwhile, failed to make the 56 and ties cut at 154 with the former limping with a 78 for a 157 and the latter groping for a 79 and a 159.

