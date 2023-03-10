^

Sports

Dynamic Herb Cebu collides with Azkals Development Team in PFL

Philstar.com
March 10, 2023 | 11:45am
Dynamic Herb Cebu collides with Azkals Development Team in PFL
Kaya's Daizo Horikoshi lines up for a shot against Maharlika Manila.
PFL

Game Saturday
(Rizal Memorial Football Stadium)

4 p.m. – Azkals Development Team vs. Dynamic Herb Cebu FC

Games Sunday
(Biñan Football Stadium)

4 p.m. – Stallion Laguna FC vs. Kaya FC-Iloilo

(City of Imus Grandstand)
4 p.m. – Mendiola FC 1991 vs. Maharlika Manila FC

MANILA, Philippines – Dynamic Herb Cebu looks to close the gap on Kaya FC-Iloilo as the Gentle Giants take on the Azkals Development Team in the Philippines Football League (PFL) presented by Qatar Airways on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Both Dynamic Herb and ADT battled to a scoreless draw in September last year. The league awarded a 3-0 forfeit win for Cebu due to ADT’s unavailability to travel to Cebu for their match in October.

Cebu is currently in second place with 28 points, eight points behind Kaya FC Iloilo, although the Gentle Giants have played two matches less. ADT is in fourth with 21 points.

Kaya also faces a stern test on Sunday against Stallion Laguna at Biñan Football Stadium. Over at the Imus Grandstand, Mendiola FC 1991 hopes to repeat over Maharlika Manila in a clash of bottom teams.

Kaya is coming off a comfortable 5-0 win over Maharlika Manila FC last weekend with five goal scorers in Daizo Horikoshi, Dylan Nobiraki, Jhan Melliza, Eric Giganto and Tamon Horikosh.

Stallion, meanwhile, denied Dynamic Herb Cebu maximum points with a 1-1 draw thanks to new signing Miguel Mendoza's late equalizer

But Stallion will miss the services of goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, who was sent off in the match against Cebu after an altercation with the referee.

Mendiola has won its last two outings against Maharlika Manila, 1-0 and 3-0 respectively.

FOOTBALL

PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao plans international MPBL

Pacquiao plans international MPBL

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has plans to bring MPBL to a worldwide audience and it may start with...
Sports
fbtw
Ryukyu's Carl Tamayo fine with benching in supposed Japan B. League debut

Ryukyu's Carl Tamayo fine with benching in supposed Japan B. League debut

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After seeing action in the East Asia Super League Champions Week, Tamayo wasn't activated by head coach Dai Oketani against...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto still learning the ropes after decent B. League debut

Kai Sotto still learning the ropes after decent B. League debut

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After spending two years in the Australian National Basketball League, Sotto got a taste of Japanese basketball for the first...
Sports
fbtw

Kai logs decent stats in JBL debut

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Kai Sotto may have flaunted a decent Japan B. League debut but vowed to put on a better performance moving forward in another chapter of his budding career.
Sports
fbtw

Surprise in Slam Dunk tilt?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Only four brave souls will duke it out in the PBA Slam Dunk Contest, a highlight of today’s program opening the All-Star Weekend in Passi, Iloilo.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
One of the stalwarts of the decorated MMA gym, Folayang announced on social media Friday that he was no longer part of the...
Sports
fbtw
Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated &lsquo;bittersweet&rsquo;, says Chery Tiggo&rsquo;s Pauline Gaston

Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated ‘bittersweet’, says Chery Tiggo’s Pauline Gaston

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Filling in for usual starter EJ Laure, Gaston provided quality play for Chery Tiggo, finishing with a triple-double of 12...
Sports
fbtw
Suns star Durant out for at least 3 weeks with ankle sprain

Suns star Durant out for at least 3 weeks with ankle sprain

3 hours ago
Kevin Durant faces at least three weeks on the sidelines after suffering a sprained ankle, the Phoenix Suns said.
Sports
fbtw
Justin Quiban locked and loaded for 2023 golf campaign

Justin Quiban locked and loaded for 2023 golf campaign

By Anthony Suntay | 3 hours ago
Justin Quiban is one of the best golfers the country has today! Proof is that he competes mostly abroad, and he has shown...
Sports
fbtw
Volkov eyes to boost UFC title hopes with win over Romanov

Volkov eyes to boost UFC title hopes with win over Romanov

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Alexander Volkov is a patient man.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with