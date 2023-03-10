Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated â€˜bittersweetâ€™, says Chery Tiggoâ€™s Pauline Gaston

Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated ‘bittersweet’, says Chery Tiggo’s Pauline Gaston

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo's Pauline Gaston came up big for the Crossovers in a crucial victory over her former team Choco Mucho as they bolstered their bid for a semifinals spot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Thursday.

Filling in for usual starter EJ Laure, Gaston provided quality play for Chery Tiggo, finishing with a triple-double of 12 points, 19 excellent digs, and 14 excellent receptions.

Playing in her first conference away from the Flying Titans, the former Ateneo standout said that there were mixed feelings after the victory.

"Nung nakita ko sila namiss ko talaga sila and nakita ko na kumpleto pa rin sila bale ako lang yung nawala. I just really tried to set my emotions and played professionally," Gaston said after the game.

"I guess advantage sa akin kasi kilala ko sila, kilala ko yung tendencies nila. I guess I was able to contribute in this game a lot kasi nga it’s my former team. Malaki pa rin respeto ko sa kanila and I think they played really well. Bitter sweet siya," she added.

Gaston and company were the ones to eliminate the Flying Titans from semis contention, marking the third straight conference that Choco Mucho will go to the offseason early.

After the Crossovers went up 2-0 in the match, Choco Mucho kissed their hopes goodbye as they could no longer catch up with the rest of the pack to compete for a spot.

Going back to herself, Gaston remained grateful to her new team in helping her improve her game.

"I’m really have to thank my teammates and my coaches kasi binibigyan nila ako ng opportunity and nafi-feel ko talaga yung trust nila sa akin," said Gaston.

"I’ve been working hard alam mo naman nakakainspire talaga ang isang Mylene Paat dyan so hindi imposible na mahawa. And everyone in the team is super nag-e-effort and meron pang Ej Laure, Shaya Adorador and lahat ng gitna so imposible na hindi ako mahawa sa ganoon na character nila. Lahat kami nagpu-push sa isa’t isa na mag-angat. I think it was a collaborative effort na binigyan ako ng mga set," she added.

Gaston hopes to continue playing a big role for the Crossovers as they continue their push for the semifinal round in their final game of eliminations when they face the Petro Gazz Angels in San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo City on Tuesday, March 14.