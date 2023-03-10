^

Justin Quiban locked and loaded for 2023 golf campaign

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
March 10, 2023 | 10:20am
Justin Quiban locked and loaded for 2023 golf campaign
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on November 26, 2021 shows Justin Quiban of the Philippines reacting after playing a shot during round two of the Blue Canyon Championship golf tournament at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

Justin Quiban is one of the best golfers the country has today! Proof is that he competes mostly abroad, and he has shown that he can handle the bright lights of international play.

This week he is competing in the International Series Thailand at the Black Mountain Golf Club, which offers a total prize pot of US$2,000,000.

He took some time from his practice round to chat with us.

How are things with you?

I’m here for the Asian Tour, I saw the course yesterday, it’s in great condition. It’s world class. There are also world class players in the field, so I expect the competition to be really good this week.

Where would you say your game is at right now?

I feel my game is in a good place, my swing is confident and my mental preparation is really good too. It’s exciting to be able to play this week.

How has 2023 been?

It’s been slow so far, because this is my first start on the Asian Tour this week. I just got in last minute, since I didn’t play too well last year. I’m hoping to do well this week and this year, and get my ranking up again.

What’s your focus for the year?

All in all, just my mental game. To keep myself in contention all the time, and getting myself in that position knowing what to do for the next day, and then carrying it over for the entire year. I just need to get myself out there and be competitive.

Are you the kind of a player that looks at the field, or you just focus on yourself?

Before I used to be, but since this is now my eight year on Tour, I guess experience comes into play already and I start forgetting whoever is in the field and start minding my own game. I’ve already played on the biggest stage, the PGA Tour, and these guys aren’t far from there. They’re also world class. So I’ll have to say I’m more relaxed entering an event now.

Who are some of the biggest names in the field that you’ve entered?

There are a lot, I remember Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose. Former world number ones. I used to get star-struck just seeing those guys, but as the years went by, now I see myself as one of them, and I’m more comfortable. 

Do you now feel that you belong on Tour?

Definitely, instead of focusing on other people, I start focusing on myself which is actually a huge step forward to my mental game and my approach to my career.

Any local events you looking at joining soon?

There is an event next week in Bacolod, two weeks back to back actually, in Iloilo after. So far, my calendar is there, but if I do well this week, I will get an invite to India and then to Hong Kong. It all depends on this week.

What are the goals you’re setting for yourself?

My goal is to just get myself in contention. Give myself looks at winning. Try to get my world ranking back up so I get more invites to the PGA Tour, and probably play the Majors next year.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
