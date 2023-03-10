Ryukyu's Carl Tamayo fine with benching in supposed Japan B. League debut

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino reinforcement Carl Tamayo isn't sweating as he rode the bench in what would've been his B. League debut for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in their 86-78 victory over the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Okinawa Arena on Wednesday.

After seeing action in the East Asia Super League Champions Week, Tamayo wasn't activated by head coach Dai Oketani against a team that featured his old high school rival Kai Sotto.

Used to being a star player back in his collegiate days, Tamayo said he's taking things slow and trusts the process.

"You know I just came here, I understand coach Dai," Tamayo said after the game.

"I’ll just keep on working hard and I’ll be prepared if coach Dai needs me. I’m just happy that we won the game," he added.

Tamayo already tested his wares in EASL, though, and looked to be a good asset for the team when he came out with a decent game against the Taipei Fubon Braves during the group stage of the pocket tournament.

But the former UP standout knows that the B. League is a whole different conversation.

Still waiting to play his first game in the league, Tamayo stays patient.

"They're really good players [in the B. League]," said Tamayo.

"I haven't had a chance to play my first B. League debut but you know, it's just part of it, part of the process, just keep working hard," he continued.

Tamayo can make his B. League debut when they clash next against Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Wednesday, March 15.