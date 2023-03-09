^

Sports

Chery Tiggo keeps semis bid alive, boots out Choco Mucho

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 8:58pm
Chery Tiggo keeps semis bid alive, boots out Choco Mucho
Mylene Paat
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Chery Tiggo Crossovers kept alive their chase for a semifinals spot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference with a three-set drubbing of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

The Crossovers snapped a three-game losing slump and improved to 4-3, keeping pace with a logjam in the middle of the standings with the last two spots in the semifinals.

"Again, I just want to keep on thanking the Lord for always guiding us. Everybody’s healthy. Secondly, I just want to congratulate the ladies. They poured their heart out. They trusted one another and we stuck by it. Yun nga, ako nagpapasalamat lang. Kahit may mga adjustments kami, may pinagdaanan kami," said Crossovers head coach Aaron Velez.

Mylene Paat paced four Crossovers in twin-digit scoring with her 25 points built on 22 attacks, one block and two aces. She also had eight excellent digs.

Pauline Gaston, playing against her former team, did a little bit of everything with a triple-double of 12 points, 19 excellent digs and 14 excellent receptions.

She filled in the spot left by EJ Laure who did not see action for the Crossovers this game.

Cza Carandang and Shaya Adorador finished with 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Crossovers already doomed the Flying Titans' semis hopes when they went up 2-0 after a Carandang block. Because of the points system, Choco Mucho cannot catch up to the rest of the pack even if they did win the match in five sets.

Chery thus sent Choco Mucho to their third straight conference where they missed out on the semifinals.

Kat Tolentino was the sole bright spot for Choco Mucho with 16 markers in the losing effort.

The Flying Titans fell to 2-5 for the conference.

Chery hopes to ride the momentum all the way to San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo City where they will attempt to fan their semis hopes even more with a win over the Petro Gazz Angels.

They play the Angels on Tuesday, March 14.

Meanwhile, the Flying Titans will hope to end their season on a high note when they clash with the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Thursday, March 16, at the PhilSports Arena.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao plans international MPBL

Pacquiao plans international MPBL

By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
Eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has plans to bring MPBL to a worldwide audience and it may start with...
Sports
fbtw
Loyzaga upbeat on capability of first-time SEA Games host Cambodia

Loyzaga upbeat on capability of first-time SEA Games host Cambodia

5 hours ago
Philippine SEA Games delegation chief Joaquin “Chito” Loyzaga is confident that everything is in place for the...
Sports
fbtw
After two-year Australia stint, Kai Sotto eases into new role in Hiroshima

After two-year Australia stint, Kai Sotto eases into new role in Hiroshima

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After spending two seasons with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League, Sotto said there has been...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena scorches field with solid 64 in International Series Thailand

Tabuena scorches field with solid 64 in International Series Thailand

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena bristled in the morning wave and turned in perhaps his best start in a top-notch tournament in years.
Sports
fbtw
New MPBL team Quezon Huskers eye playoffs

New MPBL team Quezon Huskers eye playoffs

9 hours ago
Reaching the playoffs will be the main goal when the Quezon Huskers make their debut in the fifth season of the Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Indonesia jails two football match officials over stadium crush

Indonesia jails two football match officials over stadium crush

3 hours ago
The crush in October at a venue in the East Java city of Malang killed 135 people after police fired tear gas into packed...
Sports
fbtw
Angels soar to PVL semis, repulse Chargers in 4 sets

Angels soar to PVL semis, repulse Chargers in 4 sets

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Save for a hiccup in the third set where they were unable to complete the comeback after a strong start from Akari, the Angels...
Sports
fbtw
Go wavers, Malixi rallies in WAAP golf tourney opener

Go wavers, Malixi rallies in WAAP golf tourney opener

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Lois Kaye Go blew a three-under card with a faltering windup and holed out with a 72 while Rianne Malixi battled back with...
Sports
fbtw
Esporma, Diaz rule Watsons Race for Wellness

Esporma, Diaz rule Watsons Race for Wellness

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Welfred Esporma and April Rose Diaz raced to the title of the Watsons Race for Wellness, emerging as the king and queen of...
Sports
fbtw
Yan, Dvalishvili to settle petty-turned-personal quarrel in UFC Fight Night

Yan, Dvalishvili to settle petty-turned-personal quarrel in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
In mixed martial arts, if there isn’t trash talking, there’s the political angle given that many fighters come...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with