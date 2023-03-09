^

Angels soar to PVL semis, repulse Chargers in 4 sets

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 6:37pm
Grethcel Soltones
MANILA, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels punched their ticket to the semifinal round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after drubbing the Akari Chargers, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Save for a hiccup in the third set where they were unable to complete the comeback after a strong start from Akari, the Angels stamped class on also-ran Akari to take the second seat in the semifinals by virtue of superior set ratio.

"Well, that's our realistic goal — to be in the semifinals first. Sabi nga namin, we'll work hard to reach the realistic goal first and then let's take it from there. And if the Lord will give us the opportunity to be in the finals, we'll be happy." said Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro.

Midway through the fourth set, the Angels doubled up on Akari, 16-8, off of a Grethcel Soltones ace.

Soltones clinched Player of the Game Honors with 20 points built on 16 attacks and four aces. She also had 12 excellent digs.

An attack error by Janine Marciano clinched the match for the Angels, who improved their record to 5-2.

In the third set, the sweep was actually within reach for the Angels as they were within a point, 21-22, after an MJ Phillips blocked Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

But Marciano scored on back-to-back kills to give Akari set point. Though Soltones was able to get one back for the Angels, Krich Macaslang then converted on a quick attack to help the Chargers extend the match.

Four other Angels breached double-digit scoring, with Aiza Maizo-Pontillas leading them with 15 markers. Remy Palma and Jonah Sabete added 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Phillips chipped in 10.

Only Erika Raagas scored in double figures for the Chargers, who fell to 2-5, with 19 points.

Petro Gazz faces the Chery Tiggo Crossovers next to jockey for position in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 14, at the San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo City.

Akari, meanwhile, will try to end their conference on a high note when they face league-leaders Creamline also in Iloilo.

