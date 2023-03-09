^

Tabuena scorches field with solid 64 in International Series Thailand

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 4:54pm
Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays a shot during round one of the International Series Thailand at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin on March 9, 2023.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena bristled in the morning wave and turned in perhaps his best start in a top-notch tournament in years, producing a solid eight-under 64 to wrest the clubhouse lead by two after 18 holes of the International Series Thailand at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin Thursday.

The Filipino ace, coming off a break after posting a tied for 13th finish in the IS Oman then gaining a share of eighth in the IS Qatar last month, was practically on target from tee to green in near-ideal conditions, hitting all but two fairways and missing just one green while finishing with 27 putts to lead the stellar field in the $2 million championship.

While 54 holes remain in the fifth leg of this year’s Asian Tour, Tabuena’s solid start somewhat helped erase the stigma of a forgettable campaign last year.

In fact, he wound up No. 70 in the Order of Merit and barely kept his Asian Tour card, edging American Dodge Kemmer by US$71.89 for the last spot.

“It’s a bit of a long story, I didn’t play too well last year,” he said. “I had some time off, but I was lucky enough to keep my card by about $70. I was the last person to get in and I told myself that is never going to happen again.”

To fulfill his promise, he worked doubly hard in the run-up to the 2023 season.

“I guess it is showing a bit. I finished 13th in Oman and top 10 in Qatar. The game has been there, even back home. I am just glad it’s coming together,” said Tabuena.

He quickly cashed in on an early start and birdied the first two holes, nailed another back-to-back feats from No. 5 then added four more in the last seven holes at the back for a pair of 32s.

The ICTSI-backed two-time Philippine Open champion actually muffed a couple more chances but preserved his bogey-free card with a scrambling par on the par-4 No. 15.

He later said he also played inspired since his whole family watched him all the way.

“My whole family is here, finally, it has been a few years. It’s just been my wife for the past couple of tournaments but I am very, very grateful to have my dad here, my mom, brother and sister,” said Tabuena, also a multi-titled campaigner on the Philippine Golf Tour who is also in the hunt for a second Thai crown after ruling the Queen’s Cup in 2018.

Two strokes behind him at presstime are Thais Ekpharit Wu, Danthai Boonma, Settee Prakongvech and Hong Kong’s rookie Taichi Kho, who all carded 66s.

Meanwhile, Lloyd Go settled for a 72, Angelo Que had a two-over card after 12 holes and Justin Quiban is even after six holes.

