Esporma, Diaz rule Watsons Race for Wellness

MANILA, Philippines – Welfred Esporma and April Rose Diaz raced to the title of the Watsons Race for Wellness, emerging as the king and queen of the centerpiece half marathon event last weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds.

Esporma covered the 21-kilometer race in one hour, 14 minutes and 51 seconds with Diaz clocking in 1:36:20 to reign over 6,000 participants for the event’s largest delegation so far.

Alfrene Braza (34:20) and Mark Angelo Biagtan (17:08) ruled the men’s 10km and 5km, respectively. Saltanat Simbina (48:27) won the women’s 10km and Princess Valerie (25:38) copped the crown in women’s 5km.

Cancer survivors from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) also graced the race as Watsons championed the enduring commitment to becoming Filipinos’ ultimate health and beauty partner.

Medical Associations namely, Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), Philippine Physical Therapy Association (PPTA), and Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO) were also present at the event to bring their support and amplify the call for health and wellness.

Celebrity runners “Kuya Kim” Atienza and Geneva Cruz, likewise, participated in the fun race.

“The fun run is one of Watsons’ many ways to wellness, with the ultimate goal of encouraging everyone toward a healthy journey of always looking and feeling their best. Good health is a right and is needed to lead happy and productive lives,” said Jared De Guzman, Watsons Director for Customer Division.

“It, however, requires effort and making the right lifestyle choices. Watsons makes it easier by making health and wellness products, services, and information accessible to all.”