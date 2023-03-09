^

Sports

Esporma, Diaz rule Watsons Race for Wellness

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 4:44pm
Esporma, Diaz rule Watsons Race for Wellness

MANILA, Philippines – Welfred Esporma and April Rose Diaz raced to the title of the Watsons Race for Wellness, emerging as the king and queen of the centerpiece half marathon event last weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds.

Esporma covered the 21-kilometer race in one hour, 14 minutes and 51 seconds with Diaz clocking in 1:36:20 to reign over 6,000 participants for the event’s largest delegation so far.

Alfrene Braza (34:20) and Mark Angelo Biagtan (17:08) ruled the men’s 10km and 5km, respectively. Saltanat Simbina (48:27) won the women’s 10km and Princess Valerie (25:38) copped the crown in women’s 5km.

Cancer survivors from the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) also graced the race as Watsons championed the enduring commitment to becoming Filipinos’ ultimate health and beauty partner.

Medical Associations namely, Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), Philippine Physical Therapy Association (PPTA), and Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO) were also present at the event to bring their support and amplify the call for health and wellness.

Celebrity runners “Kuya Kim” Atienza and Geneva Cruz, likewise, participated in the fun race.

“The fun run is one of Watsons’ many ways to wellness, with the ultimate goal of encouraging everyone toward a healthy journey of always looking and feeling their best. Good health is a right and is needed to lead happy and productive lives,” said Jared De Guzman, Watsons Director for Customer Division.

“It, however, requires effort and making the right lifestyle choices. Watsons makes it easier by making health and wellness products, services, and information accessible to all.”

RUNNING

WATSONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala enters doubles quarters in W60 Trnava

Eala enters doubles quarters in W60 Trnava

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
With Lithuanian partner Justina Mikulskyte, they dumped home bets Ela Platenikova and Nina Vargova in a 52-minute netfest,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers &lsquo;did not respect foes&rsquo; in slow start vs UE, says coach

Lady Spikers ‘did not respect foes’ in slow start vs UE, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Despite coming out with the three-set victory, Orcullo said that his wards did not play the way that they should have —...
Sports
fbtw

Victim of injustice

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons called it a joke and said the judging in the Mark Magsayo-Brandon Figueroa 12-round fight for the interim WBC featherweight title was ridiculous at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California,...
Sports
fbtw
NBA's Morant to miss four more games but faces no police charges

NBA's Morant to miss four more games but faces no police charges

9 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies said Ja Morant will miss at least four more games as police confirmed the NBA star will not face charges...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs stress &lsquo;next man up mentality&rsquo; as key cogs benched in win over UP

Lady Bulldogs stress ‘next man up mentality’ as key cogs benched in win over UP

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Coming off of a shocking loss to the UST Golden Tigresses last weekend, the defending champions looked flat against a spirited...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena scorches field with solid 64 in International Series Thailand

Tabuena scorches field with solid 64 in International Series Thailand

By Jan Veran | 57 minutes ago
Miguel Tabuena bristled in the morning wave and turned in perhaps his best start in a top-notch tournament in years.
Sports
fbtw
Loyzaga upbeat on capability of first-time SEA Games host Cambodia

Loyzaga upbeat on capability of first-time SEA Games host Cambodia

1 hour ago
Philippine SEA Games delegation chief Joaquin “Chito” Loyzaga is confident that everything is in place for the...
Sports
fbtw
After two-year Australia stint, Kai Sotto eases into new role in Hiroshima

After two-year Australia stint, Kai Sotto eases into new role in Hiroshima

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After spending two seasons with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League, Sotto said there has been...
Sports
fbtw
Yan, Dvalishvili to settle petty-turned-personal quarrel in UFC Fight Night

Yan, Dvalishvili to settle petty-turned-personal quarrel in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
In mixed martial arts, if there isn’t trash talking, there’s the political angle given that many fighters come...
Sports
fbtw
Bulls rip Nuggets; Suns silence Thunder

Bulls rip Nuggets; Suns silence Thunder

4 hours ago
Zach Lavine poured in 29 points as the Chicago Bulls ended the Denver Nuggets' eight-game home unbeaten streak with a 117-96...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with