After two-year Australia stint, Kai Sotto eases into new role in Hiroshima

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 4:22pm
After two-year Australia stint, Kai Sotto eases into new role in Hiroshima
Kai Sotto
MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto has taken his new position in the Japan B. League in stride as he now plays for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the latest chapter of his professional basketball career.

After spending two seasons with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League, Sotto said there has been little adjustment on his end.

"It’s good. To be honest I’m really excited for these next games because I really felt in this game even though that wasn’t my best game... I still believe that this next game will be really key for us," said Sotto after his 10-point performance in a loss to the Ryukyu Golden Kings on Wednesday.

"My transition from NBL to here has been good. I mean I played here because I wanted to keep on playing. I wanted to be in good shape so I had a lot of energy from the start... We didn’t get the result we wanted but we learned a lot from this game and looking forward to our next games."

Unlike in Australia where Sotto had to work his way up the rotation, Hiroshima gave the 7-foot-3 big man the starting nod straight up.

Though taking pride in getting to play quality minutes for his team so early in his stay with them, Sotto said it doesn't matter as long as he gets to contribute.

"It feels good. Starting or not starting it really doesn’t matter as long as I know that I can help my team every game. Being a starter for my first game is special because I could just see how my team and my coach trust me," said Sotto.

"We didn’t win the game but I there’s a lot of positive to see in this game. Really looking forward to our next games," he added.

Sotto will look to contribute anew when his Hiroshima Dragonflies face Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hanarryz next on Wednesday, March 15.

