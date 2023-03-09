^

FEU rookies praised for veteran-like performance vs Ateneo

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 1:01pm
FEU head coach Tina Salak
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – In sports, when things go down the wire, it's usually the seasoned veterans who get things done on the court.

But for the FEU Lady Tamaraws, in their five-set thriller against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, it was the Morayta-based squad's rookies who stepped up to the plate.

During the nip-and-tuck winner-take-all fifth set, the youngsters played with nerves of steel. And their efforts didn't go unnoticed by FEU head coach Tina Salak.

"Thankful ako sa mga freshmen ko like Mitzi [Panangin], Marga [Encarnacion], Gerzel [Petallo], Aly [Devosora], nagstep up sila para sa team. Hindi ko ine-expect pero I'm very proud kung ano yung pinakita ng mga freshmen. Talagang sila yung bumuhat sa mga seniors," said Salak after the game.

Tallying their first win over the Blue Eagles since 2019, Salak was able to lean on her first-year players.

Asked about her decision to keep the newcomers in the court instead of some of their older teammates, Salak said the players showed their capability in the early goings of the match.

"Sila yung andun, yung presence nila. So priority ko sila. Hindi ko naman sinasabi na nawala yung mga seniors, but yung sense of urgency kailangan eh," the tactician said.

"So sila yung ready and very thankful talaga ako sa kanila na kahit na freshman sila nagampanan nila yung role nila."

Player of the Game Encarnacion and Panangin, who provided clutch plays for the FEU squad, were not amiss on the trust of Salak and the rest of the FEU coaching staff.

"Sobrang saya po. Kasi ang laki ng tiwala po ng coach po namin. Yung mga coaches and Coach T po sa amin," said Encarnacion.

"Thankful po ako kila coach po kasi hindi po sila sumusuko para sa amin po," added Panangin.

Despite the victory, though, there were much inconsistencies that Salak looks to improve on. In a see-saw five-setter, the Lady Tamaraws displayed both good and bad.

Now four games into the new season, and already surpassing their win total from last year with two, Salak believes that it'll only take their mindset to be more consistent from here on out.

"It's more on mental, tingin ko. Medyo yung fear nila to face against Ateneo, kasi may mga issues sila eh. So ayoko talagang ma-involve yung emotions pag once na nasa loob ng court. Kaya nga naghuddle kami na yesterday, gusto ko yung playground nila, i-enjoy lang nila yung playground nila which is yung court. Kasi once na pag tinamaan tayo ng emotions, wala na, out of focus na tayo," said Salak.

"So, siguro, kailangan lang ulit i-remind sila kasi vulnerable yung mga bata and kung nafi-feel niyo lang yung ano nila, yung pinagdaanan nila, maiintindihan niyo kung bakit sila ganon," she continued.

After their big win against Ateneo, the Lady Tams face another test when they take on the undefeated DLSU Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 11, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
