Lady Bulldogs stress â€˜next man up mentalityâ€™ as key cogs benched in win over UP

Lady Bulldogs stress ‘next man up mentality’ as key cogs benched in win over UP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 12:06pm
Bella Belen (left) and Jen Nierva look on from the bench during the NU Lady Bulldogs' match against the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday
MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs needed a change of pace as they struggled early in their four-set victory over the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday.

Coming off of a shocking loss to the UST Golden Tigresses last weekend, the defending champions looked flat against a spirited UP side in the opening set where they fell 0-1, 25-18.

NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan made a decision that would've been a headscratcher for some — as he benched reigning MVP Bella Belen and star libero Jen Nierva.

But the decision paid off as the Lady Bulldogs won the next three sets in convincing fashion to get back into the win column in UAAP Season 85.

After the game, Dimaculangan said that both Belen and Nierva understood the decision.

"Kung may nagpe-perform sa team namin na mas kailangan naming mas maayos mag-perform, yun yung gagamitin namin, kasi hindi kami pwedeng magpabaya lalo na’t patapos na rin tong first round," said Dimaculangan.

"Alam naman ng bawat player yun na kailangan nila mag-perform at ready naman bawat teammate nila. Kung wala man laro yung isa, meron kaming naka-prepare na mga players," he added.

Coming into the game were Evangeline Alinsug and Shaira Jardio and they both executed well, despite coming off the bench.

Alinsug finished with 13 big points to make up for Belen's absence.

Sheena Toring also came out with a breakout game for the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points — including six aces as she dominated from the service line.

Toring and Alinsug both also knew their roles and that Belen and Nierva will bounce back in the next few games.

"Alam nila yan eh, na kulang sila o pangit yung performance nila. Of course, nandiyan din yung maturity nila sa loob ng court. For sure, sina Bella at Ate Jen, babawi talaga sila sa susunod na games," said Toring.

"Sa una po kasi, parang marami kasing error. Naka-point, tapos babawi agad sa error, kaya hindi po talaga nagiging consistent. Nung second set na po binawi na namin lahat na di mag-error sa service," quipped Alinsug.

NU hopes to keep it going when they face listless UE on Sunday, March 12, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

