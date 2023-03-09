Lady Spikers â€˜did not respect foesâ€™ in slow start vs UE, says coach

Lady Spikers ‘did not respect foes’ in slow start vs UE, says coach

DLSU interim head coach Noel Orcullo speaks to his players during a timeout in their game against UE in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines – DLSU Lady Spikers interim head coach Noel Orcullo lamented the lack of respect his players had against foes UE in their first round encounter in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

Despite coming out with the three-set victory, Orcullo said that his wards did not play the way that they should have — particularly in the first two sets.

The Lady Spikers were error-prone and sluggish, and Orcullo pointed to their mindset coming into the game.

"Actually, we started too slow. Masyado kaming kampante. Yun yung sinasabi ko na once na hindi mo nirespect yung kalaban... May chance kayong talunin," said Orcullo, who saw a pesky UE side try to challenge his wards.

"Yun nga nangyari, first two sets, ganun, sinasabayan yung laro ng kalaban. So hindi kami nagstick sa game plan namin. Parang nawala nagstart ng mabagal yun yung lagi naming sinasabi sa kanila kailangan hindi mawala yung respeto sa kalaban kahit sino man yan. Buti na lang nung third set bumalik yung inaral nila and game plan. At bumalik yung respeto yun yung resulta. Hangga’t maaari yun yung pinapaalala namin sa players," he continued.

Things changed for the Lady Spikers in the third set as they finally got things going and started to play in the way that was expected of them.

La Salle limited UE to just 14 points in the third canto, which was a far cry from the first two sets where the Lady Warriors breached 20 points in both occasions.

According to Orcullo, the change came after he and the coaching staff pounded the idea of respecting their foes in each and every timeout they took.

"Ni-remind ko sila na nawawala yung respeto niyo sa kalaban, kitang kita sa galaw niyo kaya yung pinaalala ko nung first two sets na yun every na nagtetechnical timeout, nagtatime out ako, sinasabihan ko sila, yun yung pinapaalala ko sa kanila," he said.

"Yun all throughout the first two sets puro pagalit lang ginagawa ko sa kanila."

Now at 4-0, DLSU have a growing target on their back. Up next for the still undefeated Lady Spikers will be the FEU Lady Tamaraws who are coming off of a surprising upset of the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, March 11, at the PhilSports Arena.