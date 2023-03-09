^

Eala enters doubles quarters in W60 Trnava

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 10:00am
Eala enters doubles quarters in W60 Trnava
Alex Eala
Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — A rejuvenated Alex Eala is through to the quarterfinals in the doubles tournament of W60 Trnava in Slovakia after a quick Round of 16 victory on Wednesday.

With Lithuanian partner Justina Mikulskyte, they dumped home bets Ela Platenikova and Nina Vargova in a 52-minute netfest, 6-1, 6-0.

Just like in her singles match the day before, Eala hardly broke a sweat as they dominated their foes.

Save for a hiccup in Game Two of the opening set where their serve got broken, it was a flawless game for Eala and Mikulskyte.

The victory gives the 17-year-old double duty on Thursday as she plays both her singles and doubles games on the same day.

First up is her Round of 16 matchup in singles against Great Britain's Sonay Kartal at 10 a.m. local time (5 p.m., Manila time).

She then resumes action with Mikulskyte at a later time as they face a tall task against 4-seeds Vivian Heisen and Julia Lohoff of Germany.

Eala hopes to make a deep run in both singles and doubles as she seeks her first ITF title for the year.

In singles, she already has two titles to her name, while a runner-up finish is her best result in doubles.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
