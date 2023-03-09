^

Sports

Hot finish puts Uy in Thai LPGA Classic mix

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 9:03am
Hot finish puts Uy in Thai LPGA Classic mix
Daniella Uy
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Daniella Uy birdied the last two holes to shoot a 70 as she stalked S. Nanon and two other locals by just one stroke at the start of the SAT-NSDF Thai LPGA Classic at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok late Wednesday.

It was a surprise windup for the Filipina ace, who couldn’t seem to drain the putts in the early going, settling for a run of pars before finally rolling in one on No. 8. But she missed another couple of chances in the next six holes then failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 15th before closing out with back-to-back feats for a pair of 35s.

She joined three other Thais at fourth, a shot adrift of Nanon, who also holed out with a birdie to fire a 69 and tie S. Wassawan and P. Preenaphan in the lead in the THB1.2 million event serving as the third leg of the Thailand LPGA Tour.

Uy, a one-time leg winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour who honed her game in the US before the pandemic, struggled to finish joint 27th in the LPGT’s Anvaya Cove International in Bataan two weeks ago but came into this week’s battle brimming with confidence.

Chanelle Avaricio, who placed 16th at Anvaya Cove, groped for a birdie-less 79 marred by double bogey on the par-5 No. 1 for joint 77th, while Marvi Monsalve shot two birdies but limped with an 80 for a share of 80th.

DANIELLA UY

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Victim of injustice

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons called it a joke and said the judging in the Mark Magsayo-Brandon Figueroa 12-round fight for the interim WBC featherweight title was ridiculous at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California,...
Sports
fbtw
UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup&nbsp;

UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup 

By Anthony Suntay | 21 hours ago
I’m a golf addict and so whenever I’m invited to play around, I always say yes!
Sports
fbtw
Standhardinger steps up for Ginebra, wins weekly PBA player award&nbsp;

Standhardinger steps up for Ginebra, wins weekly PBA player award 

18 hours ago
Christian Standhardinger has been holding the fort well for Barangay Ginebra in the absence of frontcourt partner Japeth...
Sports
fbtw
NBA's Morant to miss four more games but faces no police charges

NBA's Morant to miss four more games but faces no police charges

1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies said Ja Morant will miss at least four more games as police confirmed the NBA star will not face charges...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons tame Golden Tigresses for 3rd win

Lady Falcons tame Golden Tigresses for 3rd win

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Lady Faclcons, who played a balanced game in all aspects of the game, axed down UST's high after the latter's spirited...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala enters doubles quarters in W60 Trnava

Eala enters doubles quarters in W60 Trnava

By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
With Lithuanian partner Justina Mikulskyte, they dumped home bets Ela Platenikova and Nina Vargova in a 52-minute netfest,...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto still learning the ropes after decent B. League debut

Kai Sotto still learning the ropes after decent B. League debut

By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
After spending two years in the Australian National Basketball League, Sotto got a taste of Japanese basketball for the first...
Sports
fbtw
Matsuyama feeling optimistic ahead of star-studded Players Championship

Matsuyama feeling optimistic ahead of star-studded Players Championship

44 minutes ago
Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama believes he has “found something” to turn his golf fortunes around as he chases...
Sports
fbtw
Karltzy named Player of the Year in maiden MPL PH Press Corp Awards

Karltzy named Player of the Year in maiden MPL PH Press Corp Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno's career in the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) entered a new...
Sports
fbtw
Kings clinch top 4 spot

Kings clinch top 4 spot

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Justin Brownlee took charge as Barangay Ginebra extinguished Terrafirma’s ambush bid, 109-104, to secure a coveted Top...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with