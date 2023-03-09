Hot finish puts Uy in Thai LPGA Classic mix

MANILA, Philippines – Daniella Uy birdied the last two holes to shoot a 70 as she stalked S. Nanon and two other locals by just one stroke at the start of the SAT-NSDF Thai LPGA Classic at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok late Wednesday.

It was a surprise windup for the Filipina ace, who couldn’t seem to drain the putts in the early going, settling for a run of pars before finally rolling in one on No. 8. But she missed another couple of chances in the next six holes then failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 15th before closing out with back-to-back feats for a pair of 35s.

She joined three other Thais at fourth, a shot adrift of Nanon, who also holed out with a birdie to fire a 69 and tie S. Wassawan and P. Preenaphan in the lead in the THB1.2 million event serving as the third leg of the Thailand LPGA Tour.

Uy, a one-time leg winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour who honed her game in the US before the pandemic, struggled to finish joint 27th in the LPGT’s Anvaya Cove International in Bataan two weeks ago but came into this week’s battle brimming with confidence.

Chanelle Avaricio, who placed 16th at Anvaya Cove, groped for a birdie-less 79 marred by double bogey on the par-5 No. 1 for joint 77th, while Marvi Monsalve shot two birdies but limped with an 80 for a share of 80th.