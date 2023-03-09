^

Karltzy named Player of the Year in maiden MPL PH Press Corp Awards

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 8:58am
Karltzy named Player of the Year in maiden MPL PH Press Corp Awards
Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno
MPL PH Press Corps

MANILA, Philippines — Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno's career in the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) entered a new chapter during the Inaugural MPL PH Press Corps Awards Wednesday at the Amelie Hotel in Manila by winning the night’s most prestigious award — the SMART Player of the Year.

The once-dubbed "Child Prodigy" was only 16 years old when he helped BREN Esports win not just MPL PH Season 6 but the M2 World Championship while also being named M2 Grand Finals MVP. He was also part of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games team that won the country's first MLBB gold medal.

Since then, Nepomuceno has become the first player to have two world championships under his belt after his current team, ECHO, bested fellow PH bet Blacklist International, 4-0, to take home the crown. Nepomuceno's name is now treated synonymously with the Best Jungler the game has seen yet.

But Nepomuceno, who was also named to the All-MPL PH team as Best Jungler, did not expect to win Player of the Year.

"Di ko po ine-expect, akala ko po isa lang po yung award ko. Nakakatuwa lang po kahit ang daming nagdodoubt nung-una, mas marami naman yung nagtiwala sa amin," he said.

Though Nepomuceno boasts a highly decorated career, he still has a few things he wants to accomplish.

"Una po, gusto ko po mabigyan ng MPL PH championship yung team ko ngayon tapos para sa akin, MSC po talaga yung susunod," said Nepomuceno.

The first MPL PH Press Corps awards night celebrated the past year's top MPL PH players, coaches and management teams. Below is the complete list of awardees:

Match of the Year: Blacklist International vs Bren Esports (MPL PH S10 Upper Bracket Semifinals)
Play of the Year: ECHO (vs Bren Esports during MPL PH S10 Week 6)
Executive of the Year: Mitch Liwanag (ECHO)
Sportsmanship Award: John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (RSG Slate PH)
Coach of the Year: Brian “Coach Panda” Lim (RSG Slate PH)
Rookie of the Year: Alston “Sanji” Pabico (ECHO)
Comeback Player of the Year: Johnmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna (Blacklist International)
Breakout Player of the Year: Sanford “SanFord” Vinuya (ECHO)
Roamer: Dylan “Light” Catipon (RSG Slate PH)
Midlane: Alston “Sanji” Pabico (ECHO)
Exp Lane: Edward “Edward” Dapadap (Blacklist International)
Gold Lane: Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales (ECHO)
Jungler: Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno (ECHO)
Player of the Year: Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno (ECHO)

