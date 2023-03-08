^

NU recovers from 1st set stunner, repels UP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 7:28pm
Sheena Toring
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs regained their bearings from a shocking first-set loss to the UP Fighting Maroons, pulling off an 18-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 victory to return to the win column in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Coming off their first loss in 21 games last weekend against the UST Golden Tigresses, the Lady Bulldogs looked sluggish early on.

Against a spirited UP side that's fresh off its first win of the tournament, Stephanie Bustrillo and Alyssa Bertolano spearheded the Fighting Maroons' efforts as they drew first blood.

But NU's second stringers — namely Evangeline Alinsug and Shaira Jardio — stepped up to the plate in the second set to help NU return to its winning ways.

"After UST, nanghinayang kaming lahat, but ito, nagawa naman ito, so sana magtuluy-tuloy itong panalo namin na to at madali namin sa mga susunod pang mga laro." said NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen and libero Jen Nierva were both pulled out of the game late in the first set and weren't dispatched for the rest of the match.

Sheena Toring also had a breakout game this season, especially from the service line, as she fired off six aces to finish with 14 points and was named Player of the Game.

Toring's time at the service line in the third and fourth sets sparked runs that helped the Lady Bulldogs pull away for the dominant set wins.

As they sought a closeout in the fourth, Toring was the one who was serving during a pivotal 10-0 run that gave the Lady Bulldogs a lead that UP just couldn't recover from.

The defending champions finished with a whopping 16 aces in their dominant win.

Alyssa Solomon continued her consistent play for NU with 13 points while Alinsug added 13 markers as well off of the bench.

Skipper Princess Robles, meanwhile, finished with 11 points.

Bustrillo paced UP in the loss with 13 points while Bertolano added nine.

NU will look to build a new win streak when they face the still winless UE Lady Warriors on Sunday, March 12, at the PhilSports Arena.

UP, at 1-3, seek a bounce back win when they face the UST Golden Tigresses on Saturday, March 11.

