^

Sports

Lady Falcons tame Golden Tigresses for 3rd win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 5:03pm
Lady Falcons tame Golden Tigresses for 3rd win
Kate Santiago
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons sent the UST Golden Tigresses crashing back to earth with a three-set masterclass, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Lady Faclcons, who played a balanced game in all aspects of the game, axed down UST's high after the latter's spirited victory over defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs over the weekend.

After quick starts in the first two sets, the Lady Falcons staged a comeback in the third period to clinch the win via sweep fashion.

UST looked to extend the match when they held the 18-17 advantage after an Imee Hernandez block on Lorene Toring.

But the Lady Falcons were able to dig deep and uncorked an 8-1 run, punctuated by a Trisha Tubu cross-court hit to clinch the victory, 25-19.

Tubu was named Player of the Game with 13 points from eight attacks, three blocks and an ace.

She led four Lady Falcons in double-digit scoring as Kate Santiago finished with 13 markers as well. Rizza Cruz and Lucille Almonte added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

"Yun ginawa po namin, inapply lang po namin yung ginawa namin sa training, tsaka pinag-aralan din po namin sila kung ano po yung dapat gawin namin in times na papalo sila, kung saan kami pupwesto, kaya na-apply namin ng maayos ngayon at nanalo kami," said Santiago of their surprising rout.

No Tigress breached 10 points in the losing effort as Eya Laure top-scored with just nine markers.

Adamson improved their record to 3-1 and will seek their fourth victory of the tournament agaisnt the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday, March 12, at the PhilSports Arena.

The Golden Tigresses will have the chance to bounce back when they face the UP Fighting Maroons the day before at the same venue.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Anatomy of a massacre (Second of two parts)

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
It wasn’t a pretty sight to watch PBA Philippine Cup titlist San Miguel Beer and runner-up TNT fall by the wayside in the EASL Champions Week that started in Utsunomiya and ended here last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Chantelle Hernandez relishes chance to provide voice for women in esports

Chantelle Hernandez relishes chance to provide voice for women in esports

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines caster Chantelle Hernandez shares her journey to being the one of the top voices...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala breezes past Spanish foe in Slovakia

Alex Eala breezes past Spanish foe in Slovakia

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Eala, who had just come off a month-long rest that included a visit to the Philippines, needed only over an hour to dispatch...
Sports
fbtw
No excuses for disaster

No excuses for disaster

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent yesterday said there’s no excuse for losing to Anyang KGC by 55 points in the EASL...
Sports
fbtw
LaLiga star Tiago Mendes visits Manila

LaLiga star Tiago Mendes visits Manila

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
In line with the blockbuster clash between two of the world’s best football teams, Real Madrid and Atlético de...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Standhardinger steps up for Ginebra, wins weekly PBA player award&nbsp;

Standhardinger steps up for Ginebra, wins weekly PBA player award 

3 hours ago
Christian Standhardinger has been holding the fort well for Barangay Ginebra in the absence of frontcourt partner Japeth...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws charge past Blue Eagles in 5-set thriller

Lady Tamaraws charge past Blue Eagles in 5-set thriller

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Their first win over the Blue Eagles since their Final Four matchup in UAAP Season 81 on May 4, 2019, the Lady Tamaraws provided...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeth eyes sweep in PPS Maasin netfest

Brodeth eyes sweep in PPS Maasin netfest

5 hours ago
Kimi Brodeth hopes to start out strong coming off a break, seeking no less than a sweep of the top two divisions in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
UST, Mapua join NBTC National Finals; 2 more slots up for grabs

UST, Mapua join NBTC National Finals; 2 more slots up for grabs

5 hours ago
The NBTC competition committee decided to hand the elusive tickets to the remaining semifinalists, as the finals of both leagues...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks counter Magic sans Giannis; Sixers tame Wolves

Bucks counter Magic sans Giannis; Sixers tame Wolves

6 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks shrugged off the injury absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to tighten their grip on the top spot in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with