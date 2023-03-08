Lady Falcons tame Golden Tigresses for 3rd win

MANILA, Philippines — The Adamson Lady Falcons sent the UST Golden Tigresses crashing back to earth with a three-set masterclass, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Lady Faclcons, who played a balanced game in all aspects of the game, axed down UST's high after the latter's spirited victory over defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs over the weekend.

After quick starts in the first two sets, the Lady Falcons staged a comeback in the third period to clinch the win via sweep fashion.

UST looked to extend the match when they held the 18-17 advantage after an Imee Hernandez block on Lorene Toring.

But the Lady Falcons were able to dig deep and uncorked an 8-1 run, punctuated by a Trisha Tubu cross-court hit to clinch the victory, 25-19.

Tubu was named Player of the Game with 13 points from eight attacks, three blocks and an ace.

She led four Lady Falcons in double-digit scoring as Kate Santiago finished with 13 markers as well. Rizza Cruz and Lucille Almonte added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

"Yun ginawa po namin, inapply lang po namin yung ginawa namin sa training, tsaka pinag-aralan din po namin sila kung ano po yung dapat gawin namin in times na papalo sila, kung saan kami pupwesto, kaya na-apply namin ng maayos ngayon at nanalo kami," said Santiago of their surprising rout.

No Tigress breached 10 points in the losing effort as Eya Laure top-scored with just nine markers.

Adamson improved their record to 3-1 and will seek their fourth victory of the tournament agaisnt the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday, March 12, at the PhilSports Arena.

The Golden Tigresses will have the chance to bounce back when they face the UP Fighting Maroons the day before at the same venue.