^

Sports

Standhardinger steps up for Ginebra, wins weekly PBA player award 

Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 3:48pm
Standhardinger steps up for Ginebra, wins weekly PBA player awardÂ 
Christian Standhardinger normed 29 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in a three-game winning run.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger has been holding the fort well for Barangay Ginebra in the absence of frontcourt partner Japeth Aguilar.

The 6-foot-8 Filipino-German churned out near triple-double averages in the Kings’ last three games, including wins against playoff-bound teams Meralco and Converge as Aguilar continues to recover from an MCL sprain.

Standhardinger normed 29 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in a three-game winning run that paved the way for the defending champions to catch up with San Miguel at second place with a 7-2 record, thus earning the Ginebra big man the unanimous choice as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period March 1-5.

Don Trollano of NLEX, who fired a career-high 44 points in a 142-125 beating of also-ran Terrafirma, was the consensus runner-up choice to Standhardinger by the group of men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

Coach Tim Cone lauded Standhardinger for stepping up on the plate and compensating for the absence of Aguilar.

“With Japeth out, he’s getting the heavier minutes and we have to go to him. And he’s responding big, big time,” said the champion mentor.

Standhardinger began his assault with a 31-10-7 stat line against Ginebra rival Meralco in a 112-107 come-from-behind win, and then followed it up with a 28-12-8 job in a 109-89 blowout of Phoenix.

He maintained almost the same number as the Kings denied the FiberXers a Top 4 finish behind a 120-101 runaway victory where Standhardinger finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

Calvin Abueva of Magnolia and Aaron Black of Meralco received votes as the third choices for the weekly plum.

CHRISTIAN STANDHARDINGER

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Anatomy of a massacre (Second of two parts)

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
It wasn’t a pretty sight to watch PBA Philippine Cup titlist San Miguel Beer and runner-up TNT fall by the wayside in the EASL Champions Week that started in Utsunomiya and ended here last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Marvin returns to SEA Games

Marvin returns to SEA Games

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Fil-British fighter John Marvin has locked up a slot in the 80kg division on the Philippine boxing team competing in the SEA...
Sports
fbtw
Chantelle Hernandez relishes chance to provide voice for women in esports

Chantelle Hernandez relishes chance to provide voice for women in esports

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines caster Chantelle Hernandez shares her journey to being the one of the top voices...
Sports
fbtw
Kings eye outright Top Four windup

Kings eye outright Top Four windup

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra has fully embraced coach Tim Cone’s new mantra – keep on truckin’ – in tackling a...
Sports
fbtw
No excuses for disaster

No excuses for disaster

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent yesterday said there’s no excuse for losing to Anyang KGC by 55 points in the EASL...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Standhardinger steps up for Ginebra, wins weekly PBA player award&nbsp;

Standhardinger steps up for Ginebra, wins weekly PBA player award 

1 hour ago
Christian Standhardinger has been holding the fort well for Barangay Ginebra in the absence of frontcourt partner Japeth...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeth eyes sweep in PPS Maasin netfest

Brodeth eyes sweep in PPS Maasin netfest

3 hours ago
Kimi Brodeth hopes to start out strong coming off a break, seeking no less than a sweep of the top two divisions in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
UST, Mapua join NBTC National Finals; 2 more slots up for grabs

UST, Mapua join NBTC National Finals; 2 more slots up for grabs

4 hours ago
The NBTC competition committee decided to hand the elusive tickets to the remaining semifinalists, as the finals of both leagues...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks counter Magic sans Giannis; Sixers tame Wolves

Bucks counter Magic sans Giannis; Sixers tame Wolves

4 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks shrugged off the injury absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to tighten their grip on the top spot in the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Golf Tour returns with two-leg Visayas swing

Philippine Golf Tour returns with two-leg Visayas swing

4 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour ushers in the new season with a two-leg swing in the Visayas beginning with the ICTSI Negros Occidental...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with