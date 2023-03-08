Lady Tamaraws charge past Blue Eagles in 5-set thriller

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws booked their second win in the UAAP Seaoson 85 women's volleyball tournament after outlasting the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-12, 15-25, 19-25, 25-15, 18-16, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Their first win over the Blue Eagles since their Final Four matchup in UAAP Season 81 on May 4, 2019, the Lady Tamaraws provided clutch plays in the winner-take-all fifth set.

Both teams exchanged lopsided set wins in the first four sets but saw the fifth set extended as they ended up neck-and-neck with all the marbles on the line.

Vanie Gandler scored on a cross-court hit to tie the match, 12-all, before Alyzza Devosora scored two straight points to bring FEU to match point, 14-12.

But the Blue Eagles did not go down without a fight as they kept things interesting and continued to extend the match with a 16-all deadlock off of a Faith Nisperos crosscourt hit.

Jovelyn Fernandez and Gerzel Petallo scored on a combination play and a block point, respectively, to tow the Lady Tamaraws to victory.

They now sport a 2-2 slate and break a two-game losing slump.

Marga Encarnacion copped Player of the Game honors with a solid outing on defense with 35 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions.

Three different Lady Tamaraws finished in double-digit scoring led by Fernandez with 18 markers. Devosora added 13 points while Mitzi Panangin finished with 11.

Panangin provided crucial points in the fifth set.

FEU head coach Tina Salak praised her youngsters in the win, as most of them were freshmen.

"Thankful ako sa mga freshmen ko like Mitzi, Marga, Gerzel, Aly. Nag-step up sila para sa team. So hindi ko ine-expect pero I'm very proud kung ano yung pinakita ng mga freshmen. Talagang sila yung bumuhat sa mga seniors and especially, sana maging inspiration rin yung ginawa ng lahat. Total team effort, especially sa coaches' side, sa management side, especially sa kanila," she said.

Nisperos paced Ateneo in the losing effort with 21 points.

FEU hopes to carry the momentum when they face the undefeated DLSU Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 11 at the PhilSports Arena. Ateneo, who dropped to 1-3, face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Sunday, March 12, also at PhilSports Arena.