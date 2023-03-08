^

Sports

Lady Tamaraws charge past Blue Eagles in 5-set thriller

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 3:22pm
Lady Tamaraws charge past Blue Eagles in 5-set thriller
The FEU Lady Tamaraws
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The FEU Lady Tamaraws booked their second win in the UAAP Seaoson 85 women's volleyball tournament after outlasting the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-12, 15-25, 19-25, 25-15, 18-16, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Their first win over the Blue Eagles since their Final Four matchup in UAAP Season 81 on May 4, 2019, the Lady Tamaraws provided clutch plays in the winner-take-all fifth set.

Both teams exchanged lopsided set wins in the first four sets but saw the fifth set extended as they ended up neck-and-neck with all the marbles on the line.

Vanie Gandler scored on a cross-court hit to tie the match, 12-all, before Alyzza Devosora scored two straight points to bring FEU to match point, 14-12.

But the Blue Eagles did not go down without a fight as they kept things interesting and continued to extend the match with a 16-all deadlock off of a Faith Nisperos crosscourt hit.

Jovelyn Fernandez and Gerzel Petallo scored on a combination play and a block point, respectively, to tow the Lady Tamaraws to victory.

They now sport a 2-2 slate and break a two-game losing slump.

Marga Encarnacion copped Player of the Game honors with a solid outing on defense with 35 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions.

Three different Lady Tamaraws finished in double-digit scoring led by Fernandez with 18 markers. Devosora added 13 points while Mitzi Panangin finished with 11.

Panangin provided crucial points in the fifth set.

FEU head coach Tina Salak praised her youngsters in the win, as most of them were freshmen.

"Thankful ako sa mga freshmen ko like Mitzi, Marga, Gerzel, Aly. Nag-step up sila para sa team. So hindi ko ine-expect pero I'm very proud kung ano yung pinakita ng mga freshmen. Talagang sila yung bumuhat sa mga seniors and especially, sana maging inspiration rin yung ginawa ng lahat. Total team effort, especially sa coaches' side, sa management side, especially sa kanila," she said.

Nisperos paced Ateneo in the losing effort with 21 points.

FEU hopes to carry the momentum when they face the undefeated DLSU Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 11 at the PhilSports Arena. Ateneo, who dropped to 1-3, face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Sunday, March 12, also at PhilSports Arena.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Anatomy of a massacre (Second of two parts)

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
It wasn’t a pretty sight to watch PBA Philippine Cup titlist San Miguel Beer and runner-up TNT fall by the wayside in the EASL Champions Week that started in Utsunomiya and ended here last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Kings eye outright Top Four windup

Kings eye outright Top Four windup

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra has fully embraced coach Tim Cone’s new mantra – keep on truckin’ – in tackling a...
Sports
fbtw
Marvin returns to SEA Games

Marvin returns to SEA Games

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Fil-British fighter John Marvin has locked up a slot in the 80kg division on the Philippine boxing team competing in the SEA...
Sports
fbtw
No excuses for disaster

No excuses for disaster

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent yesterday said there’s no excuse for losing to Anyang KGC by 55 points in the EASL...
Sports
fbtw
LaLiga star Tiago Mendes visits Manila

LaLiga star Tiago Mendes visits Manila

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
In line with the blockbuster clash between two of the world’s best football teams, Real Madrid and Atlético de...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brodeth eyes sweep in PPS Maasin netfest

Brodeth eyes sweep in PPS Maasin netfest

2 hours ago
Kimi Brodeth hopes to start out strong coming off a break, seeking no less than a sweep of the top two divisions in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
UST, Mapua join NBTC National Finals; 2 more slots up for grabs

UST, Mapua join NBTC National Finals; 2 more slots up for grabs

2 hours ago
The NBTC competition committee decided to hand the elusive tickets to the remaining semifinalists, as the finals of both leagues...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks counter Magic sans Giannis; Sixers tame Wolves

Bucks counter Magic sans Giannis; Sixers tame Wolves

2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks shrugged off the injury absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to tighten their grip on the top spot in the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Golf Tour returns with two-leg Visayas swing

Philippine Golf Tour returns with two-leg Visayas swing

3 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour ushers in the new season with a two-leg swing in the Visayas beginning with the ICTSI Negros Occidental...
Sports
fbtw
UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup&nbsp;

UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup 

By Anthony Suntay | 3 hours ago
I’m a golf addict and so whenever I’m invited to play around, I always say yes!
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with