^

Sports

Philippine Golf Tour returns with two-leg Visayas swing

Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 12:40pm
Philippine Golf Tour returns with two-leg Visayas swing

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Golf Tour ushers in the new season with a two-leg swing in the Visayas beginning with the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic presented by MORE Power on March 15-18, with the cream of the country’s pro crop bannering the cast beefed up by a number of aces who hurdled the recent PGT Q-School.

They include former amateur hotshots and national team mainstays who are bursting with enthusiasm about taking their respective games to the next level although focus will be on the top guns headed by the top finishers in The Country Club Invitational last month, the flagship tournament of each PGT season.

The Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit last made stops in Visayas and Mindanao in 2019 but was forced to hold “bubble” tournaments in the next two years before staging seven events last year following the easing up of health restrictions.

And with the success of the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup and the staging of the PGT Q-School, the PGTI and the sponsoring ICTSI are looking forward to a busy season with a full calendar of events. The PGT, which offers a total purse of Php2.25 million, will also be held simultaneously with the Ladies PGT.

Meanwhile, after the Negros Occidental Classic at the Marapara Golf and Country Club, the Tour will hold the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge on March 22-25 at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club before action moves to Laguna for the second ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship on April 18-21 at the Caliraya Golf and Country Club in Cavinti.

The LPGT tournaments will stake Php875,000 in total prizes.

The in-form Guido van der Valk, who won two legs last year and romped away with a five-stroke win over Lloyd Go in this year’s TCC Invitational, is expected to lead the title chase in Bacolod, Iloilo and Caliraya, along with the likes of Tony Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla, Zanieboy Gialon, Michael Bibat, Art Arbole, Mars Pucay, Frankie Miñoza, Jay Bayron, Ira Alido, Marvin Dumandan, Jhonnel Ababa and Jerson Balasabas.

But they will be as much tested as the top Q-School finishers, including Korean Hyun Ho Rho, 18, and the Japanese duo of Toru Nakajima and Cebu-based Gen Nagai, while brand new pros Gab Manotoc, Russel Bautista, Kristoffer Arevalo, Jonas Magcalayo and Elee Bisera hope to make a big impact right on their pro debuts in the country’s premier circuit.

Others vying in the 72-hole championship are Elmer Salvador, Ferdie Aunzo, Nilo Salahog, Josh Jorge, Elmer Saban, Robert Pactolerin, Rene Menor with Hong Kong’s Michael Wong, Ueda Atsushi of Japan, Koreans Kim Minseong, Lee Song and Lee Hwan also expected to spice up the title chase.

For details, email [email protected] or contact tournament administrator Jhi Castillo at +63 9283165678.

GOLF

ICTSI PHILIPPINE GOLF TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Anatomy of a massacre (Second of two parts)

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It wasn’t a pretty sight to watch PBA Philippine Cup titlist San Miguel Beer and runner-up TNT fall by the wayside in the EASL Champions Week that started in Utsunomiya and ended here last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Kings eye outright Top Four windup

Kings eye outright Top Four windup

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra has fully embraced coach Tim Cone’s new mantra – keep on truckin’ – in tackling a...
Sports
fbtw
No excuses for disaster

No excuses for disaster

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent yesterday said there’s no excuse for losing to Anyang KGC by 55 points in the EASL...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers escape Lady Cardinals to keep sweep bid alive

Lady Blazers escape Lady Cardinals to keep sweep bid alive

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
College of St. Benilde survived a tough challenge put up by Mapua with a pulsating, 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13, Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline trounces PLDT to clinch 1st PVL semis berth

Creamline trounces PLDT to clinch 1st PVL semis berth

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Delayed by one excruciating five-set collapse, Creamline lived up to what everybody had expected and emerged the first semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brodeth eyes sweep in PPS Maasin netfest

Brodeth eyes sweep in PPS Maasin netfest

47 minutes ago
Kimi Brodeth hopes to start out strong coming off a break, seeking no less than a sweep of the top two divisions in the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
UST, Mapua join NBTC National Finals; 2 more slots up for grabs

UST, Mapua join NBTC National Finals; 2 more slots up for grabs

53 minutes ago
The NBTC competition committee decided to hand the elusive tickets to the remaining semifinalists, as the finals of both leagues...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks counter Magic sans Giannis; Sixers tame Wolves

Bucks counter Magic sans Giannis; Sixers tame Wolves

1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks shrugged off the injury absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to tighten their grip on the top spot in the...
Sports
fbtw
UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup&nbsp;

UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup 

By Anthony Suntay | 1 hour ago
I’m a golf addict and so whenever I’m invited to play around, I always say yes!
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala breezes past Spanish foe in Slovakia

Alex Eala breezes past Spanish foe in Slovakia

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eala, who had just come off a month-long rest that included a visit to the Philippines, needed only over an hour to dispatch...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with