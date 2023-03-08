UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf CupÂ 

UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup

I’m a golf addict and so whenever I’m invited to play around, I always say yes!

That’s why when my friends at EON PR called to play in the very first UNI Golf Cup, an exclusive by-invitation only event, I jumped at the opportunity.

I was very excited because it was to be held at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club, one of my favorite courses, which has two fantastic 18-hole layouts designed by Jack Nicklaus.

It was during the event that I learned about the launch of Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO’s newest Sport Utility Wear lineup.

The event started with a ceremonial tee off with UNIQLO Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia, together with SM Prime Holdings Executive Committee Chairman Hans Sy, Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club co-founders Toti Cariño and Robert Sobrepeña, and UNIQLO Philippines local ambassador Matteo Guidicelli.

“This season, we introduce UNIQLO’s newest Sport Utility Wear lineup that brings high quality, comfortable, and functional activewear that is perfect for all activities, even beyond sports,” said Sia. “From the DRY-EX pieces made with quick drying technology and AIRism that is cool and smooth to the touch, down to the Ultra Stretch Active items that are so easy to move in, we hope that you will experience firsthand how you’ll be able to be active your way with UNIQLO.”

Guests, composed of media, influencers and brand partners, got a chance to try on the brand’s Sport Utility Wear products and put them in action on the golf course.

Players enjoyed the 18-hole tournament, and the top performers were recognized during the awarding ceremony in the afternoon, lauding different category winners and special prizes such as the longest drive and nearest to the pin.