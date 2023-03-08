^

Alex Eala breezes past Spanish foe in Slovakia

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 12:19pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala returned to action in the pro circuit as she made light work of Leyre Romero Gormaz of Spain in the Round of 32 of the W60 Trnava in Slovakia on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Eala, who had just come off a month-long rest that included a visit to the Philippines, needed only over an hour to dispatch the tournament's six-seed, 6-1, 6-0.

In the match, Eala won all her service games and broke Gormaz' serve in all but one game to wax dominant over the World No. 176 tennister.

The 17-year-old is looking to put up good results as she seeks entry into the qualifying tournament of Roland Garros as a professional after a short stint in the qualifiers of the Australian Open last January.

Before continuing her campaign in singles, Eala will play doubles late Wednesday, teaming up with Lithuania's Justina Mikulskyte.

They face wild cards Ela Platenikova and Nina Vargova of Slovakia in the Round of 16.

Back in singles, she faces Great Britain's Sonay Kartal in the Round of 16 on a yet to be determined date.

Eala is looking for her third singles title in the ITF Circuit.

The 17-year-old was recently feted by the Philippine Sportswriters Association with the President's Award.

