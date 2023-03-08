^

Sports

Lady Spikers buck slow start, sweep Lady Warriors for 4-0 slate

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 8, 2023 | 11:54am
Lady Spikers buck slow start, sweep Lady Warriors for 4-0 slate
Thea Gagate
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The DLSU Lady Spikers shrugged off a flat start in the first two sets to edge the UE Lady Warriors, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14, for their fourth straight win in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Taft-based volleybelles picked up steam in the third and final set where they built double-digit leads after the Lady Warriors kept things interesting in sets one and two.

Powered by their superior blocking, the Lady Spikers extinguished the challenge by the still winless Lady Warriors.

By the middle of the third set, DLSU doubled up on UE, 16-8, after an offspeed hit from Player of the Game Thea Gagate.

Gagate also scored the block point against Jana Lana to clinch the match, 25-14.

The middle blocker finished with 13 points built off of eight attacks and five blocks.

UAAP Player of the Week Angel Canino provided 10 points while Jolina Dela Cruz added nine markers.

In the first two sets, a busier UE side kept things close with La Salle. But the Lady Warriors often shot themselves in the foot, with errant hits and unforced errors helping to keep La Salle afloat.

UE actually zoomed to a 4-0 start in the second set, but let La Salle back in because of their miscues.

By the first technical timeout, La Salle overtook the lead, 8-7, off of a Baby Jyne Soreno ace.

Despite the win, La Salle interim head coach Noel Orcullo lamented the early lack of respect for their foes, which led to a back-and-forth affair in the first two periods.

"Actually, we started too slow. Masyado kaming kampante. Yun yung sinasabi ko na once na hindi mo nirespect yung kalaban... May chance kayong talunin. Yun nga nangyari, first two sets, ganun, sinasabayan yung laro ng kalaban. So hindi kami nagstick sa game plan namin," said Orcullo.

Still, La Salle kept their record spotless remained atop the standings for now.

The team will look to keep things going when it faces the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Anatomy of a massacre (Second of two parts)

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It wasn’t a pretty sight to watch PBA Philippine Cup titlist San Miguel Beer and runner-up TNT fall by the wayside in the EASL Champions Week that started in Utsunomiya and ended here last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
No excuses for disaster

No excuses for disaster

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent yesterday said there’s no excuse for losing to Anyang KGC by 55 points in the EASL...
Sports
fbtw
Kings eye outright Top Four windup

Kings eye outright Top Four windup

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra has fully embraced coach Tim Cone’s new mantra – keep on truckin’ – in tackling a...
Sports
fbtw
LaLiga star Tiago Mendes visits Manila

LaLiga star Tiago Mendes visits Manila

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
In line with the blockbuster clash between two of the world’s best football teams, Real Madrid and Atlético de...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline trounces PLDT to clinch 1st PVL semis berth

Creamline trounces PLDT to clinch 1st PVL semis berth

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Delayed by one excruciating five-set collapse, Creamline lived up to what everybody had expected and emerged the first semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup&nbsp;

UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup 

By Anthony Suntay | 17 minutes ago
I’m a golf addict and so whenever I’m invited to play around, I always say yes!
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala breezes past Spanish foe in Slovakia

Alex Eala breezes past Spanish foe in Slovakia

By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Eala, who had just come off a month-long rest that included a visit to the Philippines, needed only over an hour to dispatch...
Sports
fbtw
Test of will up as Women's Amateur Asia Pacific golf tourney unfolds

Test of will up as Women's Amateur Asia Pacific golf tourney unfolds

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
More than the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific championship, it’s the mere thought of swinging alongside the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
Denice Zamboanga eyes win streak, fights Brazilian

Denice Zamboanga eyes win streak, fights Brazilian

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Zamboanga, who rebounded from back-to-back losses with a win over Lin Heqin at ONE Fight Night 5 in Manila last December,...
Sports
fbtw
Chantelle Hernandez relishes chance to provide voice for women in esports

Chantelle Hernandez relishes chance to provide voice for women in esports

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines caster Chantelle Hernandez shares her journey to being the one of the top voices...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with