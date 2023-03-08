Test of will up as Women's Amateur Asia Pacific golf tourney unfolds

SINGAPORE – More than the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific championship, it’s the mere thought of swinging alongside the world’s best in three Major championships and the rare chance to step foot on the sport’s most iconic venue that will drive the crack 85-player field into outdoing themselves and besting the best.

The WAAP unwraps Thursday at the hilly Singapore Island Golf Club’s The New Course here with three of the world’s top 10 from Japan spearheading the title chase along with solid Korean, New Zealand and Thailand contingents, defending champion Ting-Hsuan Huang from Taiwan and a host of others of varying styles and skills but with the same target — win at any cost.

For good reasons.

The winner gains entry to this year’s AIG Women’s Open, the US Women’s Open and the Evian Championship of the LPGA Tour. More so, the last woman standing on Sunday will clinch a berth in the Augusta National Women’s Championship, the final round of which will be played at the famous Augusta National on April 1 in Georgia.

“Knowing that such life-changing opportunities are at stake in winning this event, I’ll be playing my best and not put any pressure on my side,” said Rianne Malixi, who tied for third in Thailand last year after debuting with a joint 23rd place finish in UAE in 2021. “I’m not expecting anything but setting goals is the best option for me.”

Just like for everybody else.

And given the depth of the competing field, Malixi and fellow ICTSI-backed Mafy Singson and Cebuanas Lois Kaye Go and Junia Gabasa will need not only to dish out their very best but also draw the needed breaks in what promises to be a stern test of skills and character in the next four days.

World No. 4 Rin Yoshida, No. 5 Yuna Araki and No. 10 Sayaka Teraoka, all from Japan, seek no less than strong starts to fuel their respective title drive, so do the Koreans, led by world No. 16 Minsol Kim, No. 19 Jiyoo Lim and No. 64 Kyorim Seo, while Thais Kan Bunnabodee, Pattharat Rattanawan, Eila Galitsky, Prim Prachnakorn and Navaporn Soontreeyapas also set out for the mission of reclaiming the crown won by compatriot Atthaya Thitikul six years ago.

Huang, meanwhile, expects to get better and stronger as she shoots for back-to-back championship, while world No. 15 Mizuki Hashimoto, also from Japan, seeks to do a reprise of her breakthrough feat in 2021.

But if there’s one player who has generated interest in the run-up to this championship, it is Avani Prashanth, who trounced some of this week’s fancied players with a four-day display of impeccable golf in the Queen Sirikit Cup at Manila Southwoods two weeks ago.

The reigning all-India Juniors and all-India Ladies Amateur champion beat New Zealand’s Fiona Xu by 10 strokes to run away with the individual crown with the Koreans, led by Hyunjo Yoo, Kim and Seo, regaining the team championship.

But this time, no one holds a distinct advantage over the rest with the battle not just a clash of power, shotmaking and putting but perhaps more of a question of desire.

“My ultimate goal is to really take up the best stage, turn golf professionally, not only for myself but also the future generations of Filipino players, not only for women but for everyone, as well,” said Malixi when asked on her aspirations and thoughts on being an inspiration to the young Filipino players.

The long road to a dream LPGA stint could start here the way Thitikul tracked down her rise to fame when she ruled the inaugurals of this event in 2018 and went on to become the world No. 1 last year before settling for the current No. 4 spot.

For Malixi, who rallied to tie for sixth in the recent Annika Invitational of the AJGA then lost in the countback in the battle for individual bronze in the Queen Sirikit Cup, the pressure to deliver just keeps on mounting each passing day.

“You know, it's hard on me if I don't perform well, so I don't really play for myself, only just thinking that I have everybody behind me, behind the country, behind the flag. It weighs on me, so I always think about them whenever I'm playing,” said Malixi, who won two AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) legs and swept her three stints on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour last year.

"I'd say my game is at a competitive level, but let's see if it's good enough to win a major amateur championship," she added.