Creamline trounces PLDT to clinch 1st PVL semis berth

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 6:27pm
Tots Carlos (third from left) and the rest of the Cool Smashers collected their sixth win in seven games.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Akari
6:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – It was just a matter of time.

Delayed by one excruciating five-set collapse, Creamline lived up to what everybody had expected and emerged the first semifinal entrant with an emphatic 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 win over PLDT Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Tots Carlos and Ced Domingo alternated in dealing the big blows and finished with 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Jema Galanza chipped in 11 hits in her first game since calling in sick the last time out as the Cool Smashers collected their sixth win in seven games.

The proud franchise has clinched the first slot and the top seeding in the best-of-three semis regardless of the outcome of its final game against Akari at the San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo on Tuesday.

No one was really surprised that Creamline made it in the semis first as it came in with a loaded and intact roster minus its team captain Alyssa Valdez, who was out due to a knee injury.

Their bid were actually momentarily derailed by its five-set implosion to bitter rival F2 Logistics but it calmly brushed it aside to bounce back strong and fulfill its true destiny.

“Syempre happy kami nakapasok ulit sa semis,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. “Sana ma-improve pa sana mga next games namin especially sa semis kasi back to zero na dun unlike last time na quotient.”

“We will decide our own fate, hindi na quotient,” he added referring to the experience from last year's Reinforced Conference when they were eliminated from finals contention via quotient, eventually denying them a historic grand slam.

The High Speed Hitters came into the duel with high hopes of giving Creamline a run for its money.

But they were reduced to ashes by Creamline’s unrelenting attack game that came with a superb floor and net defense.

PLDT slipped to 4-2.

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
