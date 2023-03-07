^

Sports

Lady Blazers escape Lady Cardinals to keep sweep bid alive

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 6:13pm
Lady Blazers escape Lady Cardinals to keep sweep bid alive
While they weren't as dominating as last season when they roared to a mighty 11-game title sweep, the Lady Blazers are still getting the job done to give them a chance at another sweep.
NCAA / GMA

Games Wednesday
(San Andres Complex)

9 a.m. – JRU vs Letran (M/W)
2 p.m. – AU vs SSC-R (W/M)

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde survived a tough challenge put up by Mapua with a pulsating, 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13, Tuesday to remain on top and on course of yet another sweet sweep in NCAA Season 98 Volleyball at the San Andres Complex.

Jhasmine Gayle Pascual unloaded a match-best 24 points while Jade Gentapa unloaded 23 hits, including the final nail in the coffin that preserved the Lady Blazers’ unblemished six-game slate while fortifying its hold of the top spot.

CSB skipper Cloanne Mondonedo had another multi-faceted effort by dishing out 29 excellent sets while scattering eight points.

The Jerry Yee-mentored girls from Taft also closed in on another potential elimination round sweep that would catapult them straight to the best-of-three finals while reducing the Final Four to a grinding stepladder semis for the rest of the field.

While they wasn’t as dominating as last season when they roared to a mighty 11-game title sweep, the Lady Blazers are still getting the job done to give them a chance to replicate that feat.

But it looked like Mapua was on a giant-slaying spree again after it fought back from two sets down by taking the next two sets and giving it out in the deciding frame that eventually fell short against a calm CSB side.

That sent the Lady Cardinals reeling to their second defeat four wins that was made more excruciating by the fact that five went the five-set route and one ending in four sets.

Earlier, Lyceum of the Philippines University turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23, to remain on course of barging into the Final Four for the first time since joining the league more than a decade ago.

Joan Doguna led the way with 18 points she laced with six service aces while Janeth Tulang and Johna Denise Dolorito scattered 16 and 15 hits, respectively, to nail the Lady Pirates their fifth win in six outings.

The Lady Generals dropped to 1-4.

BENILDE

LADY BLAZERS

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No excuses for disaster

No excuses for disaster

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent yesterday said there’s no excuse for losing to Anyang KGC by 55 points in the EASL...
Sports
fbtw

Anatomy of a massacre

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
PBA Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer and runner-up TNT represented the pro league in the five-day, eight-team EASL Champions Week that ended here last Sunday, both finishing at the bottom of their brackets...
Sports
fbtw
Pascual paces Lady Blazers, wins weekly NCAA Season 98 volleyball player plum

Pascual paces Lady Blazers, wins weekly NCAA Season 98 volleyball player plum

1 day ago
Reigning champion De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde has eased to a dominant 5-0 start in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines sports body urged to put premium on scouting

Philippines sports body urged to put premium on scouting

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Focus on talent scouting. Former Gintong Alay executive director Michael Keon gave this advice to Philippine Sports Commission...
Sports
fbtw
LaLiga star Tiago Mendes visits Manila

LaLiga star Tiago Mendes visits Manila

By Anthony Suntay | 8 hours ago
In line with the blockbuster clash between two of the world’s best football teams, Real Madrid and Atlético de...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline trounces PLDT to clinch 1st PVL semis berth

Creamline trounces PLDT to clinch 1st PVL semis berth

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Delayed by one excruciating five-set collapse, Creamline lived up to what everybody had expected and emerged the first semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Putting key to Filipina golfers' WAAP title bid

Putting key to Filipina golfers' WAAP title bid

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Four of the young guns in the crack Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship roster agreed it will be a very demanding...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina runner hailed for finishing World Marathon Challenge

Filipina runner hailed for finishing World Marathon Challenge

2 hours ago
Julie Uychiat placed first in the marathons in Dubai, Madrid, Fortaleza and Miami, and finished second, third and fourth in...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers continue drive in Thai LPGA

Filipina golfers continue drive in Thai LPGA

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio and two other Filipinas resume their hunt on the Thailand LPGA Tour, hoping to get going early against a...
Sports
fbtw
D'Navigators aim to boost semis hopes, clash with AJAA Spikers

D'Navigators aim to boost semis hopes, clash with AJAA Spikers

6 hours ago
Unbeaten Iloilo and Imus clash in a key duel Wednesday with the former seeking to move closer to nailing the second semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with