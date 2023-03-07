Filipina runner hailed for finishing World Marathon Challenge

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate Committee on Sports recognized Tuesday the first Filipina to finish the recent 2023 World Marathon Challenge.

Julie Uychiat, who won four of the seven challenges in the marathon meet’s 2023 edition, was the focus of a resolution co-sponsored by Sen. Bong Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports.

The Negros Occidental-born Uychiat placed first in the marathons in Dubai, Madrid, Fortaleza and Miami, and finished second, third and fourth in the races in Perth, Cape Town and Novo, respectively.

Uychiat took part in the grueling challenge also in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Kalipay Negrense Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps mistreated and disadvantaged children in the province.

“Your journey inspires us to believe that we can achieve our goals and dreams through hard work and dedication. Further, your efforts to generate awareness for the Kalipay Negrense Foundation, which aids mistreated and disadvantaged children in the province of Negros (Occidental), serves as an example of how we can use our talents and skills to positively impact the lives of others,” said Go.

Go likewise reassured his continued support for Filipino athletes like Uychiat.

“You have demonstrated what is possible when we put our hearts and minds into something, and we eagerly anticipate your next accomplishments,” he added.

The seven-day World Marathon Challenge kicked off last January 31 in Antarctica, with races in Cape Town, South Africa; Perth, Australia; Dubai, the United Arab Emirates; Madrid, Spain; and Fortaliza, Brazil. It wrapped up with a final race in Miami last February 6.