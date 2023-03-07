^

La Salle's Canino owns the court with stellar week, wins UAAP player citation

Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 12:08pm
La Salle's Canino owns the court with stellar week, wins UAAP player citation
Angel Canino
MANILA, Philippines – Living up to her billing as a super rookie, Angel Canino has been superb for the unscathed De La Salle Lady Spikers three games into the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

In her seniors’ debut on February 26, Canino announced her arrival in an emphatic fashion, pouring 18 points on 16 attacks to power the Lady Spikers’ five-set escape of the UST Golden Tigresses, 25-20, 16-25, 25-8, 15-25, 16-14.

The 19-year-old wing spiker followed that performance with another solid showing of 13 points on 11 attacks and 2 aces, as she led La Salle to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of the UP Fighting Maroons on March 1.

Unfazed with the atmosphere of her first La Salle-Ateneo rivalry match on March 5, Canino unleashed a career-best 23 points on 21 attacks, one block, and one ace laced with nine digs, as the Lady Spikers blanked the Blue Eagles, 25-16, 25-20, 25-13.

With her sustained fine play, Canino earned the citation as the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

Canino edged out teammate Jolina Dela Cruz, NU’s Alyssa Solomon, and UST’s Eya Laure for the first Player of the Week citation of the season handed out by print and online scribes covering the beat.

“I think we all deserve the POG kasi lahat po kami nag contribute inside the court and wala naman akong masasabi sa team basta proud ako sa team kasi ginawa namin yung best namin,” said Canino after the La Salle-Ateneo game where she scored eight of her total in the first set.

“Hindi ko inexpect (na maka score ng eight points sa first set) at hindi ko rin binibilang yung points ko basta maka contribute lang ako inside the court. Pinapaalalahanan ko yung sarili ko na gawin yung tama para makatulong sa team. Wala akong iniisip na ‘ay may ganito akong points’.”

