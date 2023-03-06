^

Malixi, elite WAAP field gird for exacting battle

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 2:40pm
Malixi, elite WAAP field gird for exacting battle
Rianne Malixi shares a light moment with the kids during the launch of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour at The Country Club recently.

MANILA, Philippines – With a forecast of another stormy week in Singapore, the elite Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship field braces for not just a battle with the elements but a duel of shotmaking and putting when the region’s premier championship is fired off Thursday, March 9, at the Singapore Island Country Club.

A host of emerging stars from the As-Pac region gears up for a four-day test of ball-striking with emphasis also on mental toughness with the weather likely to be a big factor the way it was in last week’s LPGA Tour’s Women’s World Championship marred by a number of rain delays and suspension due to threats of lightning.

But the strong field of 85 players from 22 countries is more than ready to take up the challenge, all coming into the fifth staging of the event with the same mission — win the championship and mirror the exploits of Thai Atthaya Thitikul, who topped the inaugural staging in 2018 at nearby Sentosa Golf Club and went on to gain the world No. 1 ranking in one stretch last year.

Among those out to slug it out with some of the world’s best are four Filipinas seeking to accomplish what Yuka Saso had failed to achieve five years ago when the latter lost in a four-way playoff won by Thitikul.

But Saso went on to win the 2021 US Women’s Open, reached a career-best No. 6 world ranking before tumbling down to No. 36. The ICTSI-backed ace, however, is expected to gain following a strong sixth place effort last week.

Young Rianne Malixi, Mafy Singson, Lois Kaye Go and reigning national stroke play champion Junia Gabasa set out against the stellar field, led by three Japanese in the world’s Top 10, a crew of talented Koreans and Thais, a solid New Zealand side, and India’s Avani Prashanth, who romped away with a 10-stroke victory in individual play of the Queen Sirikit Cup at Manila Southwoods recently.

While she has tackled courses of varying characters back home and abroad, this will be Malixi’s first time to play the SICC but the two-time AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) champion and winner of three tournaments on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour is thrilled more than wary of the challenges ahead.

“I have not played in SICC, so it will be interesting on how we’ll play with the course,” said Malixi.

For sure, it will be a question of length with the softened, hilly par-72 Island course that weaves through old trees expected to play longer this week. It will also be about iron play and the ability to set up birdie chances on the receptive greens and make them.

After losing in the countback for the bronze in Queen Sirikit, Malixi buckled down to work and shuttled to and from two tough courses to hone her craft while keeping herself fit and in shape.

“I’ve been training at Royal Northwoods (in Bulacan) and at The Country Club (Laguna), so it was more practicing more under gusty conditions. I’ve also had my fitness sessions with my conditioning coach,” she said.

Malixi, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s leading port operator, tied for third in the last WAAP ruled by Taiwanese Ting-Hsuan Huang over now LPGA Tour campaigner Natthakritta Vongtaveelap by two in Thailand last November.

Huang, meanwhile, is also going flat out for a repeat, so does 2021 champion and world No. 15 Mizuki Hashimoto.

But focus will be on world No. 4 Rin Yoshida, No. 5 Yuna Araki and No. 10 Sayaka Teraoka, along with world No. 16 Minsol Kim, No. 19 Jiyoo Lim and No. 64 Kyorim Seo of South Korea and Thais Kan Bunnabodee, Pattharat Rattanawan, Eila Galitsky, Prim Prachnakorn and Navaporn Soontreeyapas.

Prashanth is also tipped to get the top billing with the reigning all-India Juniors and all-India Ladies Amateur titlist itching to showcase the game she showed in her dominant title run at Southwoods.

But for sure, the Pinays will be there fighting, all hoping to get the early breaks and build some momentum for the grueling challenges ahead for a crack at the coveted championship.

RIANNE MALIXI
