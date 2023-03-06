^

Diaz, Maravilla stand out in PPS Biñan netfest

March 6, 2023 | 2:36pm
Diaz, Maravilla stand out in PPS BiÃ±an netfest
Jana Diaz (second from right) and Reign Maravilla hoist their trophies as they pose with Luz Maestrado of South City Recreation Tennis Center (left) and Jonathan Bernardo, UTP (United Tennis Philippines) OIC for Calabarzon.

MANILA, Philippines – Jana Diaz pulled off a two-title romp while Reign Maravilla posted a win and a runner-up finish as the rising Cavite stars shared the spotlight in the PPS-PEPP Rep. Len Naguiat National Junior Tennis Championships at the South City Homes Recreational courts in Biñan last Sunday.

The top-seeded Diaz flashed top form coming off a victory in the Escudero Cup, crushing Joy Ansay, 6-2, 6-2, in the girls’ 16-U finals before the Bacoor, Cavite find blasted Sandra Bautista, 6-3, 6-0, for the 18-U crown in the Group 1 tournament presented by Dunlop and marked by a couple of reversals.

Maravilla, on the other hand, foiled Escudero Cup leg winner Kendrick Bona, 6-3, 6-3, in the boys’ 16-U championship although the Dasmariñas, Cavite bet came up short and bowed to Vince Serna of Butuan City, who hacked out a 6-1, 6-7(4), 10-8 decision in the premier 18-U finals of the week-long event hosted by Biñan City Mayor Len Alonte-Naguiat and part of country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Maristella Torrecampo of Los Baños likewise came away with a “double” in varying fashions, dispatching Ayl Gonzaga, 6-0, 6-1, for the girls’ 12-U diadem then surviving Erynne Ong, 3-6, 6-4, 13-11, in the 14-U finals.

Other winners were Tyronne Caro (10-unisex), Iloilo’s Bjorn Castigador (boys’ 12-U) and Cabanatuan’s Lexious Cruz (boys’ 14-U).

Caro upended top seed Naeem Serillo, 5-4(5), 4-2, in the semis then rallied past No. 2 Raven Licayan, 4-5(6), 4-2, 10-7; Castigador also stunned top ranked Gabrio Serillo, 7-5, 6-1, after repelling No. 4 Alexandre Coyiuto, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6, in the semis; and Cruz toppled Zachary Morales, 6-1, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Tristan Licayan and Cruz drubbed Castigador and Serillo to snare the boys’ doubles 14-U trophy; Maravilla and Bona took the 18-U title over siblings Frank and France Dilao; while Torrecampo teamed up with Jasmine Sardona to topple Gonzaga and Ong in the girls’ doubles 14-U finals; and Diaz and Ansay bested Anika Manalo and Bautista for the 18-U crown.

The circuit, supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), moves to the Visayas for a three-leg swing in Leyte with Maasin hosting the first top on March 9-13. Baybay City will stage the next leg on March 16-20 before Ormoc City takes its turn on March 23-27.

For listup, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

