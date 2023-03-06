Diaz, Maravilla stand out in PPS BiÃ±an netfest

Diaz, Maravilla stand out in PPS Biñan netfest
MANILA, Philippines – Jana Diaz pulled off a two-title romp while Reign Maravilla posted a win and a runner-up finish as the rising Cavite stars shared the spotlight in the PPS-PEPP Rep. Len Naguiat National Junior Tennis Championships at the South City Homes Recreational courts in Biñan last Sunday.
The top-seeded Diaz flashed top form coming off a victory in the Escudero Cup, crushing Joy Ansay, 6-2, 6-2, in the girls’ 16-U finals before the Bacoor, Cavite find blasted Sandra Bautista, 6-3, 6-0, for the 18-U crown in the Group 1 tournament presented by Dunlop and marked by a couple of reversals.
Maravilla, on the other hand, foiled Escudero Cup leg winner Kendrick Bona, 6-3, 6-3, in the boys’ 16-U championship although the Dasmariñas, Cavite bet came up short and bowed to Vince Serna of Butuan City, who hacked out a 6-1, 6-7(4), 10-8 decision in the premier 18-U finals of the week-long event hosted by Biñan City Mayor Len Alonte-Naguiat and part of country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.
Maristella Torrecampo of Los Baños likewise came away with a “double” in varying fashions, dispatching Ayl Gonzaga, 6-0, 6-1, for the girls’ 12-U diadem then surviving Erynne Ong, 3-6, 6-4, 13-11, in the 14-U finals.
Other winners were Tyronne Caro (10-unisex), Iloilo’s Bjorn Castigador (boys’ 12-U) and Cabanatuan’s Lexious Cruz (boys’ 14-U).
Caro upended top seed Naeem Serillo, 5-4(5), 4-2, in the semis then rallied past No. 2 Raven Licayan, 4-5(6), 4-2, 10-7; Castigador also stunned top ranked Gabrio Serillo, 7-5, 6-1, after repelling No. 4 Alexandre Coyiuto, 6-3, 2-6, 10-6, in the semis; and Cruz toppled Zachary Morales, 6-1, 6-0.
Meanwhile, Tristan Licayan and Cruz drubbed Castigador and Serillo to snare the boys’ doubles 14-U trophy; Maravilla and Bona took the 18-U title over siblings Frank and France Dilao; while Torrecampo teamed up with Jasmine Sardona to topple Gonzaga and Ong in the girls’ doubles 14-U finals; and Diaz and Ansay bested Anika Manalo and Bautista for the 18-U crown.
The circuit, supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), moves to the Visayas for a three-leg swing in Leyte with Maasin hosting the first top on March 9-13. Baybay City will stage the next leg on March 16-20 before Ormoc City takes its turn on March 23-27.
For listup, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.
